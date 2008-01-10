My PSU is out? Possible test programs or sort?

I believe my PSU is going bad. Sometimes when I tried to turn on the desktop, the computer turns on but the display does not appear. I have two display connnected to my xfx 8800gt 256mb video card overclocked to 605core/700mem which is practically no difference from 600/700 default. I did not continue overclocking it higher because I have been busy but I have set it up to 690/850 without problems. I defaulted the video card because I have vista ultimate now. I used to have windows xp pro like 1-2 weeks ago. Back to the point, when my system starts up but no displays show up, I tried putting one of the video cables onto the motherboard's monitor input and it still nothing appears. What I did to fix this problem was turn off my desktop and unplug the AC plug from my PSU. I allow the motherboard to turn off before plugging the AC back into the PSU. After doing this, magically my two displays work and everything seems to be running okay. However, this is the second time that this has happen within the same week. I was just wondering if this could be a sign of a PSU going bad. Does anybody know of a PSU testing or benchmark? Here is my set up



XION XON-500F8X2-201 ATX Ver2.2 500W Power Supply

XFX PVT88PUDF4 GeForce 8800GT 256MB

Dynatron DB1206SPG PCI Slot Case Cooler

Intel Pentium D 925 Presler 3.0GHz

Intel Motherboard D101ggc

pqi POWER Series 1GB 184-Pin DDR SDRAM DDR 400 (PC 3200)

I have another 1gb memory but I do not know the brand name (total 2gb)

A 300gb Maxtor Hard drive



Its not the most compatible setup but it is still good enough for running Vista Ultimate



Any more information needed, just let me know. Thank you for the help guys. I still have 1-2 months left of warranty on my PSU so I can return it before it expires.