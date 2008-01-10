My PSU is out? Possible test programs or sort?

PC Hardware forum

by wicksey / January 10, 2008 11:43 AM PST

I believe my PSU is going bad. Sometimes when I tried to turn on the desktop, the computer turns on but the display does not appear. I have two display connnected to my xfx 8800gt 256mb video card overclocked to 605core/700mem which is practically no difference from 600/700 default. I did not continue overclocking it higher because I have been busy but I have set it up to 690/850 without problems. I defaulted the video card because I have vista ultimate now. I used to have windows xp pro like 1-2 weeks ago. Back to the point, when my system starts up but no displays show up, I tried putting one of the video cables onto the motherboard's monitor input and it still nothing appears. What I did to fix this problem was turn off my desktop and unplug the AC plug from my PSU. I allow the motherboard to turn off before plugging the AC back into the PSU. After doing this, magically my two displays work and everything seems to be running okay. However, this is the second time that this has happen within the same week. I was just wondering if this could be a sign of a PSU going bad. Does anybody know of a PSU testing or benchmark? Here is my set up

XION XON-500F8X2-201 ATX Ver2.2 500W Power Supply
XFX PVT88PUDF4 GeForce 8800GT 256MB
Dynatron DB1206SPG PCI Slot Case Cooler
Intel Pentium D 925 Presler 3.0GHz
Intel Motherboard D101ggc
pqi POWER Series 1GB 184-Pin DDR SDRAM DDR 400 (PC 3200)
I have another 1gb memory but I do not know the brand name (total 2gb)
A 300gb Maxtor Hard drive

Its not the most compatible setup but it is still good enough for running Vista Ultimate

Any more information needed, just let me know. Thank you for the help guys. I still have 1-2 months left of warranty on my PSU so I can return it before it expires.

PSU testing
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 10, 2008 9:45 PM PST
XION XON-500F8X2-201 ATX Ver2.2 500W Power Supply
by wicksey / January 11, 2008 12:11 PM PST
In reply to: PSU testing

its a xion power supply. Sorry for the unintentional stealth. It is less than 11 months old.

TS'ing and parts
by Willy / January 10, 2008 10:37 PM PST

If you had XP running with no problems then it maybe a Vista issue with the video card. I hope you did a fresh install of Vista, not an upgrade over XP. Provided the system actually boots up but no display. While times that suggests a bad psu, it can be related to video side alone. I found that to be the case at times. because, you OC'ed it that maybe the end result. Your unplugging and replugging suggests a mtrbd. issue as the mtrbd. drains and the start ckt. resets and allows a fresh restart w/o false conditions. The psu, there's no real test as mostly the real load isn't present and may work under psu tester($20, many vendors) and if the mtrbd. you really can't fix, replace. If the psu, get another higher wattage unit fr better voltage stable outputs.(namebrand). As for the video side, replace and cool it better if the problem. I know this is all over the system to fix, but its hard to pin-pint this type of problem. You can check your system error log, if you got written what the last status was. I'm sure the problem will become more permant as time passes by. This is also a result of OC'ing *ALL*l componets get stressed and the weakest link flakes out. IUf you haven't yet, have a better cooling setup.

tada -----Willy Happy

yeah you might be right
by wicksey / January 11, 2008 12:08 PM PST
In reply to: TS'ing and parts

Well, I do not think it is the cooling problem because my system runs overall less than 33 celsius. The video card runs around 40 celsius. It might be the motherboard going bad or the power supply. The motherboard is more than a year old while the power supply is only 10 months old. Xion is not necessary a brand name, I was thinking of replacing it with PC COoling and Power Silence 750w one. I know the system actually goes into windows but the display just doesn't not work. It might just be a compatibility issue with my new Vista install. Yeah its a fresh installation as well. Thanks for the assistance.

Better deal on a great PSU ...link below
by VAPCMD / January 12, 2008 7:01 AM PST
(NT) thank you for the link!
by wicksey / January 19, 2008 11:35 AM PST
(NT) You're welcome...you should be able to enjoy for a long time
by VAPCMD / January 19, 2008 12:37 PM PST
