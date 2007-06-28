My processor is getting hot.

Laptops forum

by _insomniac / June 28, 2007 12:30 PM PDT

I have a Gateway 7322 notebook, and I have lived in Palm Springs, California for the past 2 years. For anyone that has lived in the desert, they know that it is very dusty around there.

Well, I know the inside of it is covered in dust (which I plan on getting it professionally cleaned thoroughly, but I currently don't have enough money to get it done)

I installed Speedfan 4.32, and I noticed that my processor and my hard drive are running at 170 degrees for the processor and 148 for the hard drive. What temperature would the processor and hard drive have to get to before it fries?

Today's hard disks are rated for 50C
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 28, 2007 12:45 PM PDT

Or 122F so you are well above that. The problem as I see if is if you don't get your maintenance done soon you will likely lose some component and see a bigger repair bill.

Cleaning is not a job for "professionals." You can find many examples on how to use compressed air cans on the web.

In closing, pick up a laptop cooling pad.

Bob

And that's one of those Pentium 4 laptops?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 28, 2007 12:46 PM PDT

Well known for excessive heat production. I'm writing again since I didn't look it up and will reiterate the need to keep it clean and use the laptop cooling pad.

Bob

Yeah it's a Pentium 4 with HT
by _insomniac / June 28, 2007 12:54 PM PDT

I had one of those fan thingies that you put under the laptop to cool it down, but it broke.

I unscrewed the bottom of the laptop and there was a pound of dust in it, but I couldn't get it completly off because of the CD drive that wont let it come off.

At the vary least...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 28, 2007 9:31 PM PDT

Even taking a huge fat pencil and propping up the back of the laptop to allow more airflow is a cheap cooling trick I used. But I've found these P4 laptops to not last too long without care and cooling pads. Most have died by now and you see some lawsuits claiming the design is flawed.

I won't discuss it but I disagree on that. I will however fault the laptop makers for no help in dismissing a zero maintenance myth.

Bob

Tray
by _insomniac / June 29, 2007 7:48 AM PDT
In reply to: At the vary least...

I have it currently on a tray that is sideways so that there's a space under the laptop for air to go through, but I don't think it works too good. It probably works better than without it though.

