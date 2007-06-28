My processor is getting hot.

Or 122F so you are well above that. The problem as I see if is if you don't get your maintenance done soon you will likely lose some component and see a bigger repair bill.
Cleaning is not a job for "professionals." You can find many examples on how to use compressed air cans on the web.
In closing, pick up a laptop cooling pad.
Bob
I have a Gateway 7322 notebook, and I have lived in Palm Springs, California for the past 2 years. For anyone that has lived in the desert, they know that it is very dusty around there.
Well, I know the inside of it is covered in dust (which I plan on getting it professionally cleaned thoroughly, but I currently don't have enough money to get it done)
I installed Speedfan 4.32, and I noticed that my processor and my hard drive are running at 170 degrees for the processor and 148 for the hard drive. What temperature would the processor and hard drive have to get to before it fries?