My new WING will not automatically sync with my Exchange

I am not sure what you mean by automatically sync?
Do you mean having the phone sync over the air with your exchange?
or You mean when you plug in your phone via usb to your computer?
I'll blame it on vista!!
Nobody at T-Mobile seems to know what is going on. One support person told me that it is not able to sync unless it is hooked up via USB. This cannot be possible! Am I missing certain controls that I should set up? Shouldn't it work out of the box once you have set it up with the Mobile Device center on Vista? I never had any problems with my T-Mobile SDA - surely this must be a better phone.
Please help - any suggestions would be welcome. T-Mobile is not helpful, they just replaced my phone and this one isn't working either.
Thanks