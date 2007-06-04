Phones forum

General discussion

My new WING will not automatically sync with my Exchange

by ebledy / June 4, 2007 6:08 AM PDT

Nobody at T-Mobile seems to know what is going on. One support person told me that it is not able to sync unless it is hooked up via USB. This cannot be possible! Am I missing certain controls that I should set up? Shouldn't it work out of the box once you have set it up with the Mobile Device center on Vista? I never had any problems with my T-Mobile SDA - surely this must be a better phone.

Please help - any suggestions would be welcome. T-Mobile is not helpful, they just replaced my phone and this one isn't working either.

Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: My new WING will not automatically sync with my Exchange
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: My new WING will not automatically sync with my Exchange
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Do you mean OTA?
by myth90045 / June 5, 2007 2:57 AM PDT

I am not sure what you mean by automatically sync?

Do you mean having the phone sync over the air with your exchange?

or You mean when you plug in your phone via usb to your computer?

I'll blame it on vista!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes - OTA
by ebledy / June 5, 2007 3:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Do you mean OTA?

I realized that in my mobile 6.0 I don't have the option to click on "set wirless sync" like is says in the manual. The thing is - it was working the first week I bought it and now nothing. Seriously driving me crazy. It is worthless to me unless I recieve data OTA.

Thanks for any suggestions.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.