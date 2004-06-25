Speakeasy forum

General discussion

my new snake

by Mark G / June 25, 2004 4:45 AM PDT

as most of youall new i lost my tangerine milk snake during my move.
well the new one is an albino kingsnake her names lilly and is 2 ft long and is gentle

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: my new snake
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: my new snake
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
16 total posts
Collapse -
Re: my new snake
by Sasha Tee / June 25, 2004 6:09 AM PDT
In reply to: my new snake

Hi Mark,

Congratulations on your new pet. Will we get to see a picture of Lilly?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: picture of Lilly?
by jonah jones / June 25, 2004 6:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: my new snake

wasn't that "The Who"?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: my new snake
by Mark G / June 25, 2004 6:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: my new snake
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: my new snake
by Rolway / June 25, 2004 6:24 AM PDT
In reply to: my new snake
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: my new snake
by Mark G / June 25, 2004 6:29 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: my new snake

she has more lavinder coloring:)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A PURPLE snake? How totally cool......NT
by TONI H / June 25, 2004 6:44 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: my new snake

.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: good for you Mark, George, thanks for the link
by jonah jones / June 25, 2004 6:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: my new snake
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Speaking of snakes and conservative thinking...
by R Bibb / June 25, 2004 11:50 AM PDT
In reply to: my new snake
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Speaking of snakes and conservative thinking...
by Mark G / June 25, 2004 12:23 PM PDT

i feel thats wrong but thats me

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) so do I Mark, but that is CA for you (NT)
by R Bibb / June 25, 2004 12:29 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Governor reverses stand on shelters, reinstates waiting peri
by R Bibb / June 25, 2004 12:50 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: (NT) Loaded OK for me. No Registration
by Rolway / June 25, 2004 1:08 PM PDT

.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: my new snake
by Mark G / June 26, 2004 10:40 AM PDT
In reply to: my new snake

well Lilly is home and looking around her new home
the person whom i got lilly from keeps hots +venumus coperheads, rattlesnakes.
plus quite a few large boas very nice setup

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: my new snake
by Mark G / June 27, 2004 4:37 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: my new snake

Lilly ate her meal today Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: my new snake
by Cindi Haynes / June 27, 2004 5:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: my new snake

Hi Mark,

Sounds like all is going well, then! I'm glad. I'm probably going to be getting a puppy within the next couple weeks or so. I've been speaking with a couple of breeders. I'm getting excited! I miss my dog I had to put down this year, although I'll never be able to replace him, I think I can love a new pup now.

--Cindi
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email the mods

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 16 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.