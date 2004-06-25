my new snake

Hi Mark,
Congratulations on your new pet. Will we get to see a picture of Lilly?
as most of youall new i lost my tangerine milk snake during my move.
well the new one is an albino kingsnake her names lilly and is 2 ft long and is gentle
Got a discussion topic that's not necessarily related to technology? Well, come on in and join the Speakeasy forum to discuss a wide variety of non-technical related topics with your fellow community members--discussions can range from today's hottest news items to sharing your latest fishing tale--the sky is the limit.
as most of youall new i lost my tangerine milk snake during my move.
well the new one is an albino kingsnake her names lilly and is 2 ft long and is gentle
look at this link i found it lol
http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6130-0.html?forumID=50&threadID=26815&messageID=302215
Say Mark...Does she look anything like these?
http://www.applegatereptiles.com/species/albcalking.htm
George
the Striped Sinaloan Milksnake is beautiful....
http://www.applegatereptiles.com/index.html
Hi Mark,
Sounds like all is going well, then! I'm glad. I'm probably going to be getting a puppy within the next couple weeks or so. I've been speaking with a couple of breeders. I'm getting excited! I miss my dog I had to put down this year, although I'll never be able to replace him, I think I can love a new pup now.
--Cindi
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email the mods
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.