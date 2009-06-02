And freezing and errors shouldn't happen at all.
What I'm missing in the specs is your antivirus stuff. It could well be your machine is infected already. And you don't tell what your modem connects to on the other side. Dial-up never will be fast (but should be without errors, of course).
So: back to the very beginning with the supplied system recovery. You won't loose much after 1 day. Then be sure to install anti-everything before connecting to the net and let it do Windows updates.
If no luck, contact Dell while you have warranty.
Kees
Recently as a Fathers day present my wife ordered me a new Desktop PC. My older one (4 yrs old) died 6 months earlier, in that time I missed my PC gaming and not having to use my PS3 browser or work PC for browsing/Email etc..
Heres the specs, and my issues with it..
First,...Specs
Dell Studio XPS 435T
i7-920 CPU. 2.66ghz
6GB Tri-Channel DDR3 SDRAM 1066MHz - 6 DIMMs
ATI Radeon HD 4670 512MB
640 HDD
Vista Home Premium Edition 64-Bit
Think thats all the important specs?
My problems..
Web browsing is terrible. Lots of freezing, errors, slooooow loading etc... down right laughable.
Ive actually unhooked the modem and placed it back on the PS3 just to post this.
A $1500+ PC thats been out of the box less then 24 hours and my PS3 web browser trumps it in speed and reliability, heck even trying to google my problems were a workout in patience for me on the new PC.
Only things Ive tried (that havent helped) are trying Google Chrome and turning off a few security settings...no real change.
Please help guys, my wife is sad and Im slighty angry we paid slow much for this PC said to be "fast" yet Im using my PS3 web browser once again.