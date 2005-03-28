Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

my lexmark 3200 printer not working

by micky7899 / March 28, 2005 8:04 PM PST

HI guys , my lexmark printer 3200 is not working, the power on indicator and page feeder indicator are alternatively blinks. even if i press the page feeder button iam not getting reponse from the printer. please help me out in this problem.

vicky

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: my lexmark 3200 printer not working
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: my lexmark 3200 printer not working
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
I had a 3200 and it died one day
by glb613 / March 28, 2005 8:42 PM PST

and I decided to get another printer. It can be malfunctioning for a variety of reason. Can you print a test page? Do you get error messages when you try to print?

Believe it or not, the cable can go bad. Do you have any other peripherals that use the parallel port? If so, try using that cable with a different periphreal and see if it works. You can try buying a new cable and see if that fixs your problems. But to be honest, if it was me, I'd get a new printer. For the price of a new cable or trying to get it fixed, you can buy new and better.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:
by mackman / March 29, 2005 12:06 AM PST

Look to the lemark help site I think the blinking lights means you need to reset the printer (button on left top?)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.