My internet explorer shuts down when I play video bits from

..which Internet Explorer version are you using? Internet Explorer 7? or 6?
Is your connection a "wireless" connection through a router or a "wired" ethernet connection straight to the modem?
Have you scanned your computer for spyware? (spyware can cause such issue.) If so, which antispyware scanners do you use? If not, please download the free AVG Antispyware program from the link below and run a full system scan with it:
Ewido/AVG Antispyware 7.5 Tool
Next, have you tried using a different browser? If not, see if the free Firefox browser from the link below runs the videos better. Download and install Firefox, then open it and see if the videos display correctly.
http://www.mozilla.com/firefox/
Hope this helps and let us know more.
Grif
Get error message when run high speed cable and click on video snipets called the video fan the error occurs while running uptodate windows xp sp2 and the latest current microsoft internet explorer. I use comcast cable to get internet access. Do not think it is a problem with comcast as the error comes up with internet explorer and says that it will have to now shut down and close. What is the problem? My pc is about 2 to 3 years old. thanks pc1001questions