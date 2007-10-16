Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

My internet explorer shuts down when I play video bits from

by pc1001questions / October 16, 2007 2:11 PM PDT

Get error message when run high speed cable and click on video snipets called the video fan the error occurs while running uptodate windows xp sp2 and the latest current microsoft internet explorer. I use comcast cable to get internet access. Do not think it is a problem with comcast as the error comes up with internet explorer and says that it will have to now shut down and close. What is the problem? My pc is about 2 to 3 years old. thanks pc1001questions

Please Give The EXACT Error Message..Plus...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 17, 2007 12:15 AM PDT

..which Internet Explorer version are you using? Internet Explorer 7? or 6?

Is your connection a "wireless" connection through a router or a "wired" ethernet connection straight to the modem?

Have you scanned your computer for spyware? (spyware can cause such issue.) If so, which antispyware scanners do you use? If not, please download the free AVG Antispyware program from the link below and run a full system scan with it:

Ewido/AVG Antispyware 7.5 Tool

Next, have you tried using a different browser? If not, see if the free Firefox browser from the link below runs the videos better. Download and install Firefox, then open it and see if the videos display correctly.

http://www.mozilla.com/firefox/

Hope this helps and let us know more.

Grif

it is IExplorer 7 and is wired ethernet to modem all wired .
by pc1001questions / October 17, 2007 2:08 PM PDT

As far as more info let me do some research on it and get back to you next week to see if I can figure it out. I run mcafee virus scan and some pest control program with the service. But I could also try spybot but usu. get no hits on it. I won't have access to test my pc till next week to get the exact words of the error message. I will update you next week even with the solution if need be. thanks.

Also please give a few examples ..
by Kees Bakker / October 17, 2007 12:23 AM PDT

of "video snipets called the video fan" with enough detail so that somebody here can find and play the exact ones that give trouble with you.

If you find Firefox working satisfactory for these video's, and decide to keep using it, there's no need maybe for further research.


Kees

