My Hard Drive Gained 4 GB?

by bisurge / September 5, 2010 5:39 PM PDT

My free Hard Drive space just went from 309 GB to 313 GB.
Why? I didn't uninstall anything or change anything.

6 total posts
Gaining HD space....
by Papa Echo / September 5, 2010 8:00 PM PDT

..where were you reading the HD space... before and after ?

That can be proper.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 5, 2010 10:54 PM PDT

Let me share two common things that cause this to fluctuate. Both are normal.

1. Windows updates take up gobs of space during update.
2. The paging file is (properly) set to self manage. It can go up and down as needed.

And yes, these all happen without you "uninstall anything or change anything."
Bob

Paging file?
by bisurge / September 6, 2010 1:34 AM PDT
Is that the file having to do with virtual RAM?
I'm new to Windows 7, so I don't know, but the paging file on my old computer (Windows 2000) was only 200 MB. That's why I hadn't thought of it. But then again, that computer had 607 MB of RAM and this computer has 3 GB of RAM.

Windows Update
by bisurge / September 6, 2010 1:36 AM PDT
Oh sorry for the double post but my windows always updates itself every few times I close the computer.
Does it save the update files in a temporary file and deletes them later?
Also, I heard that Windows automatically clears restoration points, which each take up about 2 GB. Could that be another cause?

Could that be another cause?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 6, 2010 1:42 AM PDT
Yes. Sure. But nothing looks abnormal here. I know this fluctuation bothers some owners. What to do other than list a few causes. I have to decline trying to list every possible cause but I think we see the top ones in this discussion.
Bob

