My Hard Drive Gained 4 GB?

..where were you reading the HD space... before and after ?
My free Hard Drive space just went from 309 GB to 313 GB.
Why? I didn't uninstall anything or change anything.
My free Hard Drive space just went from 309 GB to 313 GB.
Why? I didn't uninstall anything or change anything.
Let me share two common things that cause this to fluctuate. Both are normal.
1. Windows updates take up gobs of space during update.
2. The paging file is (properly) set to self manage. It can go up and down as needed.
And yes, these all happen without you "uninstall anything or change anything."
Bob
Oh sorry for the double post but my windows always updates itself every few times I close the computer.
Does it save the update files in a temporary file and deletes them later?
Also, I heard that Windows automatically clears restoration points, which each take up about 2 GB. Could that be another cause?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.