Speakeasy forum

General discussion

My friend...

by Nova-Ghost / October 22, 2009 6:35 AM PDT

Alright, so I am probably going to see Zombieland again this weekend, because it is so awesome. However, I want to invite one of my best friends to come with me. My friend wants to see it too, but I am a little hesitant to ask her if she wants to see it or not. A week ago (exactly 7 days ago from today) we had decided to go back to just the way things were before I had a crush on her, which has been working out great and things aren't awkward between us anymore or anything, and she forgives me.

However, I don't want it to seem like I am only inviting her to this as a date (which I'm not doing, since I am also am over her; it took a long time, but I eventually coped with my feelings for her and eventually stopped feeling that way about her and apologized to her last week, she forgave me and understood what I was going through, we then decided to go back to the way things were back when we were best friends).

I know that I should invite her to come with me, and we have been talking again and being really close friends again, just like before. It would just be the two of us and everything seems to be okay between us (neither of us have feelings for each other now; or atleast I don't, and I'm sure she doesn't). So, do you think I should ask my friend if she wants to see Zombieland this Saturday, or is it too early for two good friends to hang out again?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: My friend...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: My friend...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
I don't see the problem
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 22, 2009 6:38 AM PDT
In reply to: My friend...

If you both want to see the film, then why not go and see it together?

May be 'over-analysing' this situation too much? After all, you say you are now over it.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Each paying your own way
by Diana Forum moderator / October 22, 2009 1:22 PM PDT
In reply to: My friend...
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.