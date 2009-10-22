Alright, so I am probably going to see Zombieland again this weekend, because it is so awesome. However, I want to invite one of my best friends to come with me. My friend wants to see it too, but I am a little hesitant to ask her if she wants to see it or not. A week ago (exactly 7 days ago from today) we had decided to go back to just the way things were before I had a crush on her, which has been working out great and things aren't awkward between us anymore or anything, and she forgives me.



However, I don't want it to seem like I am only inviting her to this as a date (which I'm not doing, since I am also am over her; it took a long time, but I eventually coped with my feelings for her and eventually stopped feeling that way about her and apologized to her last week, she forgave me and understood what I was going through, we then decided to go back to the way things were back when we were best friends).



I know that I should invite her to come with me, and we have been talking again and being really close friends again, just like before. It would just be the two of us and everything seems to be okay between us (neither of us have feelings for each other now; or atleast I don't, and I'm sure she doesn't). So, do you think I should ask my friend if she wants to see Zombieland this Saturday, or is it too early for two good friends to hang out again?