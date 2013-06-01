My external hard drive won't mount? Help! :(

Hi everyone! This is my first post here.



I have a 500GB Seagate GoFlex Pro that's Windows formatted. It contains the only backup of the files on my HP laptop which I no longer have. I got a MacBook Pro and I was planning to use the external hard drive with my Mac, so I decided to copy all of my files from the external hard drive onto my MacBook so I could reformat the external hard drive for Mac.



While I was copying my files from the external hard drive, I'm not exactly sure how, the USB connecting the external hard drive to the MacBook was disconnected. I plugged it back in and it showed this message: "The disk you inserted is not readable by this computer." It gave me the option to initialize, eject, or ignore. I've tried ejecting and ignoring it. I opened up Disk Utility and I see that the drive for my external hard drive shows up in the left sidebar but the disk under the drive name does not show up. I've also tried plugging it in to a Windows computer but it is undetectable.



I went through forums and, based on what I read, I got a copy of DiskWarrior. I read through the User Manual, though, and it said that the external hard drive has to be formatted for the Mac, so I don't think I can use it for my external hard drive.



Any suggestions on how I can get my hard drive to mount? I'm desperate here. I really need to recover the files from the external hard drive.



Thanks.