my Elements external hard drive crashed? Help!

by Barbon_ / May 23, 2010 8:48 AM PDT

K I have a problem.....my external hard drive seems to have crashed for no reason. I have had it about 4 months and its been working fine now all of a sudden I try to open it and it just is not showing up anymore?! its like it dissapeared. The E drive still shows but normally when it worked it would say "E:Elements" with a little green logo when it reconised the drive- now I open it and it just says "please insert disk into drive E". Oh I do hear it whirring away when I listen to it closeup when I plug it in which makes me think it is not a power issue.

I'm confused. I did not drop or damage the unit in anyway. Does anyone know what I can do to get my PC to reconise it again or do whatever to get it to work. Any help much appreciated. Thx.

3 total posts
Under warranty.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 23, 2010 10:07 PM PDT

I say it's time to call it in. They might replace it.

Often, it seems....
by Willy / May 23, 2010 10:25 PM PDT

Many ext. HDs use "passive cooling" to draw heat away from its casing. While this works, but over a long time a ext. HD may succumb to heat stress and fail. As already stated to you, use the warranty if still active. You don't want to void it by opening it. In most cases, removing the HD inside the case to mount elsewhere is the next course of action to retrieve data. Now, ask yourself, "do you have backup"? If no, then next time save critical data to CD/DVD discs or any other storage media. Next, if no warranty do the above. If warranty present, call it in. If the data is super critical, call a data recovery service, then become keenly aware of such costs.

tada -----Willy Happy

