my Elements external hard drive crashed? Help!

K I have a problem.....my external hard drive seems to have crashed for no reason. I have had it about 4 months and its been working fine now all of a sudden I try to open it and it just is not showing up anymore?! its like it dissapeared. The E drive still shows but normally when it worked it would say "E:Elements" with a little green logo when it reconised the drive- now I open it and it just says "please insert disk into drive E". Oh I do hear it whirring away when I listen to it closeup when I plug it in which makes me think it is not a power issue.



I'm confused. I did not drop or damage the unit in anyway. Does anyone know what I can do to get my PC to reconise it again or do whatever to get it to work. Any help much appreciated. Thx.