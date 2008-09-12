My digital slr is focusing just behind the subject HELP

Cameras forum

by patsieann / September 12, 2008 10:58 AM PDT

I have a Pentax ist. I take a lot of portaits for people and I am having trouble with the focus. The focused area is a few feet behind the subject. I use a tripod and a cable and still have the problem. I have tried "spot" and wider focus area. I often shoot in the portait mode or set my apeture at the lowest number because I like a shallow depth of field. This is the second lense I have had this problem with so it must be the camera. I use a 28 - 200 lense. I have reset my camera to factory settings.

maybe can help
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / September 12, 2008 11:30 AM PDT

If your focus is off by feet then the camera then that's the worst focusing I've seen in a camera. Here is a focus testing that you can do. If you follow it and it comes out to be off then send it in for calibration. Definitely try this first because a few feet seems like a lot. Usually if cameras are off then they are off by inches, not feet.

When you do the test, make sure you are in center point focus only.

http://pentaxdslrs.com/Pentax%20AF%20Adjustment%20Chart%20Revision%201.pdf

(NT) Thank you you are a life saver
by patsieann / September 12, 2008 11:37 AM PDT
To Kalel33
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / September 12, 2008 12:36 PM PDT
Very Nice Chart.

Much better than my crude method of placing a yardstick on the floor and aiming the camera down at a 45 degree angle.

I printed the Pentax chart and will keep it for future use.

Thanks

My camera doesn't seem to have a focus adjustment
by patsieann / September 12, 2008 10:43 PM PDT
Thank you so much for the chart! The focus is most definatly off.
My camera (pentax ist) does'nt seem to have a place in the MENU for me to adjust that. What would/should be my next step. Can Normans fix somthing like this or should I send it to pentax? Thank you in advance for sharing your knowledge!

I would
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / September 13, 2008 12:25 AM PDT

Send it into Pentax if it's within warranty.

My digital slr is focusing just behind the subject HELP
by liamsisk / September 15, 2008 6:59 AM PDT
Does this work with the Canon Rebel?

yes
It's just a focusing chart, but remember to shoot the test in good light and use center point focus only.

