My digital slr is focusing just behind the subject HELP

If your focus is off by feet then the camera then that's the worst focusing I've seen in a camera. Here is a focus testing that you can do. If you follow it and it comes out to be off then send it in for calibration. Definitely try this first because a few feet seems like a lot. Usually if cameras are off then they are off by inches, not feet.
When you do the test, make sure you are in center point focus only.
http://pentaxdslrs.com/Pentax%20AF%20Adjustment%20Chart%20Revision%201.pdf
I have a Pentax ist. I take a lot of portaits for people and I am having trouble with the focus. The focused area is a few feet behind the subject. I use a tripod and a cable and still have the problem. I have tried "spot" and wider focus area. I often shoot in the portait mode or set my apeture at the lowest number because I like a shallow depth of field. This is the second lense I have had this problem with so it must be the camera. I use a 28 - 200 lense. I have reset my camera to factory settings.