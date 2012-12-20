My dad hijacked byCitadel/Reveton

and this video will step you through removing it with Norton Power Eraser (a free download)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=_dKBXeoLIFo
A direct link to Norton Power Eraser is just below and be sure to READ THE WHOLE PAGE so you are aware of the warning and how to undo repairs that go wrong. This link also contains a link to a tutorial.
http://security.symantec.com/nbrt/npe.aspx
My dad was hijacked by a malware program which comes up as a Government Agency stating that he has been caught downloading and participating in child porn, and it streams videos on the page. It says it will cost him $300.00 to get rid of it. It has rendered his computer useless. I cannot even help him with Team
Viewer. Does anyone have any suggestions???
By the way my dad is 82. He does not watch child porn.
Help Please!!!