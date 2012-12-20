Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

My dad hijacked byCitadel/Reveton

by classylu / December 20, 2012 10:56 AM PST

My dad was hijacked by a malware program which comes up as a Government Agency stating that he has been caught downloading and participating in child porn, and it streams videos on the page. It says it will cost him $300.00 to get rid of it. It has rendered his computer useless. I cannot even help him with Team
Viewer. Does anyone have any suggestions???
By the way my dad is 82. He does not watch child porn.
Help Please!!!

3 total posts

All Answers

Sounds like the FBI Moneypak malware ...
by Edward ODaniel / December 20, 2012 2:30 PM PST
This was helpful (1)
Thank you
by classylu / December 20, 2012 4:11 PM PST

I will let you know how it turns out. Merry Christmas!!

This was helpful (0)
