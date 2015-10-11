Desktops forum

My Custom PC Turns On Then Off Within A Second

by iethand / October 11, 2015 12:18 AM PDT

My brand new custom PC that I built yesterday turns on the fans spin lights come on then it just shuts down no beeps or nothing the specs are:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K 4.0GHz Quad-Core Processor
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO 82.9 CFM Sleeve Bearing CPU Cooler
Thermal Compound: Arctic Silver 5 High-Density Polysynthetic Silver 3.5g Thermal Paste
Motherboard: Asus Z97 PRO GAMER ATX LGA1150 Motherboard
Memory: Kingston HyperX Fury Black 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3-1333 Memory
Storage: Crucial MX200 500GB 2.5" Solid State Drive
Storage: Western Digital Caviar Blue 1TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive
Video Card: MSI GeForce GTX 980 Ti 6GB Video Card
Case: NZXT H440 (Green/Black) ATX Mid Tower Case
Power Supply: EVGA SuperNOVA NEX 650W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX Power Supply

You are posting a reply to: My Custom PC Turns On Then Off Within A Second
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: My Custom PC Turns On Then Off Within A Second
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
7 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Did you bench test this computer ?
by itsdigger / October 11, 2015 12:30 AM PDT

Look to be sure that you used the proper amount of motherboard mounting stands and that none are shorting out.
If you didn't bench test it on cardboard , take the MB back out of the case and strip the parts off of the MB and bench test every part to be sure everything's good.
Be sure that i7 is seated properly

Collapse -
Ok, done.
by iethand / October 11, 2015 1:55 AM PDT

I have fixed it and it will turn on now however now the monitor wont connect to the PC.

Collapse -
Re: won't connect
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 11, 2015 2:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Ok, done.

How do you mean "won't connect"?

Indeed, a monitor with only HDMI won't connect to a PC that only has VGA (or the other way around). But maybe you mean something else?

Kees

Collapse -
It says no signal
by iethand / October 11, 2015 3:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: won't connect

When I try to connect the monitor to the PC through HDMI It receives no signal it is not the monitor because it works with my laptop nor is it the cable because I tried VGA and Display Port aswell.

Collapse -
Re: connect
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 11, 2015 4:36 AM PDT
In reply to: It says no signal

That means that the HDMI port (either the one on the motherboard or the one on the video card, you didn't tell which one you use) doesn't give a signal. The one on the motherboard should work if you remove the video card.

Kees

Collapse -
Did you make sure
by itsdigger / October 12, 2015 7:28 AM PDT
In reply to: It says no signal

the 980 is fully seated and connect the 2 - 8 pin power cables as shown in this video ?

