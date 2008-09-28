Computer Help forum

General discussion

My cursor is selecting things without me clicking, why???

by gotikane / September 28, 2008 10:15 AM PDT

I just got a used inspiron 4100 dell laptop that is running windows xp. if i leave the cursor anywhere on the screen for longer than two or three seconds it automatically selects what ever it is over or anything near it. it is very irritating because i have to make sure that the cursor is not near anything when i am done using it which is hard especially if i have multible browser windows open. it is like the computer is doing what it wants. also, when i am typing in anything like an email or a forum like this, the insert sometimes jumps up a couple of lines and starts in the middle of another typed sentence. i think it's because the cursor was near that part of the paragragh so it inserted the blinking line there. sometmes it just dissapears. can anyone help???

Touchpad sensitivity
by rje49 / September 28, 2008 10:20 AM PDT

Mine did the same sort of thing. You may have to update the Synaptics touchpad driver. Then you will have more options, like adjusting the touch sensitivity down somewhat.

Sensitivity adjustment
by rje49 / September 29, 2008 12:18 PM PDT
In reply to: Touchpad sensitivity

Let me add that after updating the touchpad driver, go to Control Panel-Mouse, where you will now find additional tabs with more options. The sensitivity adjustment is buried at the end. Hope this helps.

This helps alot.
by gotikane / September 30, 2008 9:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Sensitivity adjustment

My touch pad is overly sensitive. I can click links by just tapping the touch pad. I didn't know it did that. When i use the little rubber knob in the middle of my laptop keyboard as my mouse instead or the touchpad I don't have the same problems. I will try to update my driver. Thanks.

