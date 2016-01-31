If the battery is say a year or more old and the owner ran on battery power daily the battery, being a 300 cycle thing could be gone. Then it won't charge right and more.
Hey guys!
My computer won't charge when it's using a lot of System Resources or below 80% battery life. Whenever I'm playing a resource intensive game or video, it swaps between charging and not charging quite frequently, but as soon as I close the game or turn it to power saver mode, it starts charging normally again.
I've tried many different power sources, but haven't tried a new battery.
Any ideas?