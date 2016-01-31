Computer Help forum

My Computer won't charge

by Trifectas / January 31, 2016 4:23 PM PST

Hey guys!

My computer won't charge when it's using a lot of System Resources or below 80% battery life. Whenever I'm playing a resource intensive game or video, it swaps between charging and not charging quite frequently, but as soon as I close the game or turn it to power saver mode, it starts charging normally again.

I've tried many different power sources, but haven't tried a new battery.

Any ideas?

Collapse -
Clarification Request
That's possible for some models.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 31, 2016 4:33 PM PST

If the battery is say a year or more old and the owner ran on battery power daily the battery, being a 300 cycle thing could be gone. Then it won't charge right and more.

-> Always supply, make, model, age and background to the PC.

Collapse -
Answer
Have you tried
by Aaron Mike / February 2, 2016 12:47 PM PST

Have you tried completely or almost completely draining the battery and then charging it full? Also try to clean the connectors.

Collapse -
Never do this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 2, 2016 12:57 PM PST
In reply to: Have you tried
Collapse -
Answer
RE: Computer won't charge
by Jessicawilliams03 / February 4, 2016 5:01 AM PST

Have you check your battery age? If it is quite old than it is better to replace it with new one.

Program like Games or Videos consumes lots of power, so because of this your computer might not charging.

Also check, your computer are running some heavy programs in backend which causing this problems.

