My computer turns off every time I try to play a game

Remove the case cover to sniff out if it's a heat issue.
Bob
For some time now, every time that I try to open any game in my computer, the machine turns off by herself. I have tried to uninstall the games and then install them again, but no luck. I have tried installing new games, but every time after I open the game, I only see the welcome screen because afterwards the computer turns off. At first I thought it was a virus, but then I ran Norton Antivirus and it came out clean. Can you help me, pleeeeeeease!! I'm desperate!