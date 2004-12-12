My computer turns off every time I try to play a game

Computer Help forum

by Unicornio / December 12, 2004 1:03 AM PST

For some time now, every time that I try to open any game in my computer, the machine turns off by herself. I have tried to uninstall the games and then install them again, but no luck. I have tried installing new games, but every time after I open the game, I only see the welcome screen because afterwards the computer turns off. At first I thought it was a virus, but then I ran Norton Antivirus and it came out clean. Can you help me, pleeeeeeease!! I'm desperate!

Typical of heat issues.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 12, 2004 1:10 AM PST

Remove the case cover to sniff out if it's a heat issue.

Bob

Collapse -
Re: Typical of heat issues.
by Unicornio / December 12, 2004 1:19 AM PST

No, I just turn it on. No heat at all.

Collapse -
Re: Typical of heat issues.
by Tom Aikman / December 12, 2004 1:35 AM PST

While heat is the first thing I think of when reading your post there are other factors too. But you didn't list ANYTHING about your computer to help. Why heat? When you start a game it is putting a load on the CPU. Your PC could be otherwise OK until you put a load on it. Bob suggested to take the side cover off to see if it cools down enough to stop the shutdown. Try it.
Drivers. Are you up to date on your video card drivers? Newer games may need this. List more about your PC and the games involved.

~Tom

Collapse -
Re: Typical of heat issues.
by Unicornio / December 12, 2004 1:48 AM PST

I'm sorry I forgot the obvious. My computer is a pentium 4, 1.7 GZs, 512 MB RAM, 80 MB hard drive, 64 MB nvidia Gforce2 MX graphics card and It runs on windows XP home editon. The games that I'm triyin to run are really simple. Zoo ticoon, who wants to be a millionare?, SIM theme park, games like that for my kids. I can play the SIMS with no problem and Flight simulator has problems every time I run it.

Collapse -
While I'm not a gamer
by Tom Aikman / December 12, 2004 1:58 AM PST

That is an older card. I have one too. Doom3 does run on my system just choppy. Just noting this because your system should run those simple games.
Have the games every played correctly?
Again...latest drivers?
http://www.nvidia.com/object/winxp_2k_66.93
Are you willing to try the "heat test"?

Good Luck, Tom

Collapse -
Typical of heat issues.
by harrymsn / August 25, 2008 12:21 AM PDT
In reply to: While I'm not a gamer

i have the exact same problem, n i personaly dont think its a heat problem. i maybe wrong but i dont think so. i try loading my DSA Driving Theory disk and it shuts down automaticly? it used to work thats the problem, i was allways on it a while bak.it happens to alot of games to. need help asap thanx...

Collapse -
harrymsn, are you seeing these words?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 25, 2008 1:27 AM PDT

harrymsn,
Look at the details in your post. Not much there. When you do that you waste a turn and lose time. Your choice but are you seeing these words when you post?

" Note: If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. "

I'd also consider making your own discussion so your discussion is yours and not lost here.
Bob

Collapse -
Possible Solutions to Computer Shutdown
by avatar009 / March 12, 2010 5:10 AM PST

I know this is an old post but the issue is relevant to every computer user. First of all, the automatic shutdown and sometimes "blue screen of death" (http://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/cc750081.aspx) that may be experienced from playing a video or video game, is a safety feature of Microsoft to protect your system from damage. Such a symptom could be the result of faulty drivers, an outdated video card that will need to be replaced by something capable of handling powerful graphics (http://www.nvidia.com/content/global/global.php), or RAM memory module upgrade (http://www.crucial.com/). Always check with your computer brand website for driver downloads to make sure that you have all of the latest drivers. For Drivers: you can go to 'Start' menu at the lower left hand corner of your computer. Then go to 'My Computer' and right click on 'My Computer' and select 'Properties' from the drop down menu. From there you click on the tab, 'Hardware' from the popup window of 'System Properties'. From 'Hardware', you click on 'Device Drivers' and a 'Device Manager' window will open. You can select any one of the drivers and right click on them and select the 'update driver' feature. You can update your drivers this way. I hope this serves to help anyone who finds their way here in search for answers to their computer crash issue.

