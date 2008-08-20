My computer says it has a hard drive error however it wont b

A message like yours could occur. Did you try a new hard disk?
Be fixed by the program (system mechanic) that scaned and found it.
I also tried memcheck and it was also unable to solve the problem.
A little information could help me with this. Since it's only a year old could you first back up what you can't lose then open a COMMAND WINDOW (I use start, run, cmd) and then this command when you have time to spare as the next boot may take an hour or two.
http://www.pcstats.com/articleview.cfm?articleid=1583&page=5
I'd use that as fodder and use the CHKDSK /X /R C:
Bob
Unless I'm missing something here...
Rammstein420 States he dosn't know where to find the log info, the reply is that his drive is failing and to blame p2p??? Is this a joke?
My file server's been using an old 120 gig for almost 6 years??? It's been added to, has a couple TB now, runs P2P 24/7, streams video and music stores all my important data, with daily backups, for 2 tv's 3 wireless laptops and 3 workstations. Yes drives can fail, it's the drive that's to blame not p2p.
As to the log go into event viewer, application log, then look for Winlogon under the "source" column, double click on it and read the disk check results. If you have bad blocks yes the drive is failing.
If it's under a year old check with the manufacturer of the computer (store or company) if they don't help most drives have 3 years of warenty from the date of purchase (manufacture date) if the receipt isn't available.
You may want to re-scan the drive, then read the log after windows boots. That way you won't have to hunt for the entery. Otherwise click on the "source" coumn to sort by the log entery source and not by the date (default). Might take a wile to look through the winlogon enteries but would be faster than re-scaning, if you don't mind looking.
Tman
I just tried system mechanic pro 8.0.1, it reports a drive error on all three computers that I have tried it on. Here is the log from one drive:
Checking file system on D:
The type of the file system is NTFS.
Volume label is Data.
A disk check has been scheduled.
Windows will now check the disk.
CHKDSK is verifying file data (stage 4 of 5)...
File data verification completed.
CHKDSK is verifying free space (stage 5 of 5)...
Free space verification is complete.
The upcase file content is incorrect.
Correcting errors in the uppercase file.
Windows has made corrections to the file system.
276269804 KB total disk space.
90578384 KB in 7517 files.
3740 KB in 450 indexes.
0 KB in bad sectors.
86668 KB in use by the system.
65536 KB occupied by the log file.
185601012 KB available on disk.
Looking online "the upcase file content is incorrect" seems to be caused by ie7??? not verified (I didn't uninstall ie7) but this was reported on all three comps and all have ie7 installed. I ran another scan with system mechanic, low and behold another drive error warning. I'm ignoring this now.
to see a pattern of fiddling, diddling and then asking for help to fix the messes. Almost like Munchausen's Syndrome with PCs. One of the earlier posts centered around a problem system with 8GBs RAM running a 32bit version of Windows OS. Don't recall the fix or resolution to that problem ever being posted.
