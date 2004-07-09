my computer is being "hijacked" by searchlight

I had this problem with something called look2me i used bazooka spyware remover to find it and tell me how to remove it and its complety gone know try it and see if that fixes it
Below is what is happening to me---
I put this in address bar:
http://www.washingtonmonthly.com/
I get:
http://search.lycos.com/default.asp?src=smn&loc=top50&query=www%2Ewashingtonmonthly%2Ecom
put this in the address bar:
http://www.michaelmoore.com/index_real.php
And got this:
http://search2.shopnav.com/apps/epa/epa?cid=shnv9887&s=http://www.michaelmoore.com/index_real.php
put this in the address bar:
http://www.cbs.news/
And got this:
http://search2.shopnav.com/apps/epa/epa?cid=shnv9887&s=www.cbs.news
put this in the address bar:
http://billmon.org/archives/001533.html#more
And got this:
http://if.searchcentrix.com/searchcat.jsp?p=98567&appid=21&type=dns&id=101725107025143&url=if.searchcentrix.com
I installed Lavasoft Ad-Aware and it didn't help.