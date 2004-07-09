Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

my computer is being "hijacked" by searchlight

by ger32 / July 9, 2004 2:52 PM PDT

Below is what is happening to me---

I put this in address bar:
http://www.washingtonmonthly.com/
I get:
http://search.lycos.com/default.asp?src=smn&loc=top50&query=www%2Ewashingtonmonthly%2Ecom

put this in the address bar:
http://www.michaelmoore.com/index_real.php
And got this:
http://search2.shopnav.com/apps/epa/epa?cid=shnv9887&s=http://www.michaelmoore.com/index_real.php

put this in the address bar:
http://www.cbs.news/
And got this:
http://search2.shopnav.com/apps/epa/epa?cid=shnv9887&s=www.cbs.news

put this in the address bar:
http://billmon.org/archives/001533.html#more
And got this:
http://if.searchcentrix.com/searchcat.jsp?p=98567&appid=21&type=dns&id=101725107025143&url=if.searchcentrix.com

I installed Lavasoft Ad-Aware and it didn't help.

You are posting a reply to: my computer is being "hijacked" by searchlight
7 total posts
Collapse -
Re: my computer is being "hijacked" by searchlight
by andrew burston / July 9, 2004 4:21 PM PDT

I had this problem with something called look2me i used bazooka spyware remover to find it and tell me how to remove it and its complety gone know try it and see if that fixes it

Collapse -
Re: my computer is being "hijacked" by searchlight
by Stan Chambers / July 10, 2004 1:16 AM PDT

Try Spybot S & D, free at http://www.pcworld.com
Be sure to update the software after installing.
Click on the globe icon to get updates.
Good Luck

Collapse -
Re: my computer is being "hijacked" by searchlight
by ger32 / July 10, 2004 3:04 AM PDT

I am hoping for a reply from a moderator too.
Also:
My Desktop System:
Compaq Presario 4420CA Desktop
Windows XP
Internet Explorer 6.0.2600
Outlook Express 6.0.2600

Collapse -
Re: my computer is being "hijacked" by searchlight
by Marianna Schmudlach / July 10, 2004 3:57 AM PDT

Try it with cwshredder:

Download cwshredder here Close all browser windows and click on the fix/next button.

Make sure - it is version 1.59.1 - if NOT - UPDATE it via the build-in updater.

Then reboot and use AdAware as described :
HERE

If NOT gone -

Please go to http://www.computercops.biz/downloads-file-328.html

and download 'Hijack This!'.
Unzip, doubleclick HijackThis.exe, and hit "Scan".

When the scan is finished, the "Scan" button will change into a "Save Log" button.
Press that, save the log as a .txt file, and copy and paste its contents into your next post.

Most of what it lists will be harmless, so do not fix anything yet.

Post here:
http://www.computercops.biz/ or
http://www.wilderssecurity.com/

Collapse -
Re: my computer is being "hijacked" by searchlight
by bhwow / September 10, 2004 3:53 PM PDT

BHOdeamon continues to work best for me, it's easy & it's free. Browser Helper Objects - download hidden in other software, take over browsers & can add their own applications which over-ride & change browser settings among other things (BHO's can do literally anything doable by any other application or program on/to your computer-very nasty critters). BHOdeamon will immediately give you a list of all the BHO's on your PC & helpful info on each one is a button click away (they pretty much tell you if its bad or good!). ONE CLICK also gets rid of the bad ones for you. Once installed BHOdeamon protects you from all future BHO's installs - unless you choose otherwise.
[ http://www.definitivesolutions.com/ ] Hope this helps!

Collapse -
Re: my computer is being "hijacked" by searchlight
by mido75 / September 13, 2004 1:51 PM PDT

spybot search and destory as spyware .ad-ware as ware cleaner.
But before using these make sure you clean your memory and your temp file ,cookies ,and objectives under internet options

