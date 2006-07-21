My computer either freezes or reboots

1. Freezing and rebooting are common issues when the processor has been overclocked too much.. Reduce it and see what happens.
2. Add some RAM..If you're trying to overclock a processor, 512 MB is probably choking it..
3. If none of that helps, you might swap in a different power supply..(You didn't tell us how big a PS you were using.)
Hope this helps.
Grif
I'm running win xp pro/wsp2,P4 2.6 overclocked to 3.2. My processor is water cooled. I have a BFG GEFORCE 6200 video card, 512 mb OCZ memory. My processor sits on an Asus P4C 800-E Deluxe mobo. I have motherboard monitor monitoring the temps which is a consistant 78 F. My problem is after I start my comp and let it boot to my desktop it will either freeze or spontaniously reboot. So, what I do is if it makes it through the intire boot process without freezing I will reboot it and everything is good. It won't freeze or reboot. Once you restart it it won't freeze or reboot again. it's weird. It's a real pain when my wife pays bills (online) and it freezes. All my drivers are up to date. I check the event log but it doesn't log these events. I rarely get a bsod. This it will log. but that's it. I've tried setting all the bios settings to default, that doesn't help. I've tried eveything, and I've been to just about every forum with no luck. If anyone has any input on this subject please get back to me. Thanks. Oh, by the way I built this comp. So no tech support.