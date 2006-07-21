Computer Help forum

General discussion

My computer either freezes or reboots

by wily5150 / July 21, 2006 9:49 PM PDT

I'm running win xp pro/wsp2,P4 2.6 overclocked to 3.2. My processor is water cooled. I have a BFG GEFORCE 6200 video card, 512 mb OCZ memory. My processor sits on an Asus P4C 800-E Deluxe mobo. I have motherboard monitor monitoring the temps which is a consistant 78 F. My problem is after I start my comp and let it boot to my desktop it will either freeze or spontaniously reboot. So, what I do is if it makes it through the intire boot process without freezing I will reboot it and everything is good. It won't freeze or reboot. Once you restart it it won't freeze or reboot again. it's weird. It's a real pain when my wife pays bills (online) and it freezes. All my drivers are up to date. I check the event log but it doesn't log these events. I rarely get a bsod. This it will log. but that's it. I've tried setting all the bios settings to default, that doesn't help. I've tried eveything, and I've been to just about every forum with no luck. If anyone has any input on this subject please get back to me. Thanks. Oh, by the way I built this comp. So no tech support.

A Couple Of Suggestions...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / July 23, 2006 4:12 AM PDT

1. Freezing and rebooting are common issues when the processor has been overclocked too much.. Reduce it and see what happens.

2. Add some RAM..If you're trying to overclock a processor, 512 MB is probably choking it..

3. If none of that helps, you might swap in a different power supply..(You didn't tell us how big a PS you were using.)

Hope this helps.

Grif

Collapse -
Sorry about not mentioning the psp
by wily5150 / July 23, 2006 6:16 PM PDT

Sorry, I forgot to tell you what type and size of the power supply I have. I have an ocz modstream 550 watt. And yes, I thought about getting more memory. Thanks I'll try easing the ocing down abit. Thanks again.

Collapse -
I dropped the fsb down abit
by wily5150 / July 27, 2006 6:49 PM PDT

I dropped the sb down to 230, but it still feezes or reboots. I'm still working on the ram.

