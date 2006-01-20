my applications on my mac always quit os x why?

that you repaired permissions?
Go to Applications/Utilities folder and launch Disk Utility. Select your drive from the left hand window and, in the right hand window, click on Repair Permissions.
Let the program do its thing.
On completion, quit from Disk Utility and see if anything has improved.
Report back
sometimes my aplications on my powerbook 4
quits without reason the messege i get is "the application .....
unexpectedly quit submit repport?" it happens alot and with every applications, i went to a appelstore but they couldent help me.
Could somebody help me with this problem .thank you