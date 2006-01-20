Mac OS forum

General discussion

my applications on my mac always quit os x why?

by slo4 / January 20, 2006 6:18 AM PST

sometimes my aplications on my powerbook 4
quits without reason the messege i get is "the application .....
unexpectedly quit submit repport?" it happens alot and with every applications, i went to a appelstore but they couldent help me.
Could somebody help me with this problem .thank you

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: my applications on my mac always quit os x why?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: my applications on my mac always quit os x why?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
When was the last time
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 20, 2006 8:50 AM PST

that you repaired permissions?
Go to Applications/Utilities folder and launch Disk Utility. Select your drive from the left hand window and, in the right hand window, click on Repair Permissions.
Let the program do its thing.
On completion, quit from Disk Utility and see if anything has improved.

Report back

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
my applications on my G4
by slo4 / January 20, 2006 7:31 PM PST
In reply to: When was the last time

thanks for the help
wen i try to repair my harddisk in the beginning it works but then in the middel of the progress i get a messege that the program can't be continued .it doesent even close the window it looked like it was blocked, when i tried to stop it to try again i got a messege telling me that if i quit my harddisk would be destroyd so i waited for 2 hours and it stayed the same. i did quit then and it looks like the disk is ok i tryed it again and had the same messege.
sara

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
HD problem
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 20, 2006 10:15 PM PST

Ok, so now we know that you have a problem with your HD which needs to be fixed.
Do you have any other utilities other than Disk Utility? Programs like Disk Warrior, TechTool Pro and the like. DO NOT use Norton Utilities.
Disk Warrior and TechTool Pro are the two "must have" utilities for a Mac user.
Were you trying to repair the Disk or repair Disk Permissions? They are two different things.
Is the machine still under warranty?


P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Mac OS forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.