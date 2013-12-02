It's not called dos, not even DOS or MS-DOS, it's called command prompt.
As I answered 2 weeks ago in your earlier post:
"In a command prompt window I can run cmd. It's c:\windows\system32\cmd.exe and that folder is in my path. So it's not clear why the mvn -version gives this error message."
What is your path set to? And is cmd.exe in one of those folders?
Kees
I am using windows 7. I have installed maven 3.1.1 in my pc for java jdk 1.7. When i use "mvn --version" it shows maven version as it should be but at end always last two lines are "cmd is not recognised as external or internal command, operable program or batch file. Without last two lines this command would be working perfact but why these lines are here?
When i use the same command in other pc it works fine.
What is this for? I am not having good experience with dos in windows 7.