I was able to google it and found a website called picture ace that has both a free program and also a paid for program that has more functionality. Unless some knows of another program that they have used I will probably go with this.
I am looking for software or a utility that a friend told me about that allows downloading multiple images from a website all at one time. It gives you the option of setting the size parameters in order to avoid downloading small files such as thumbnails. I don?t know how to google something like this.