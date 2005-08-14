Must we respond to every ring (cell phone tyranny)

Thread display:
Agreed!
by
Paul C
/
August 14, 2005 10:21 AM PDT
I recently reactivated my cell phone under one of those "pay as you go" plans - which gives you an idea of how seldom I use it.
I was astonished at the number of autodialed cold calls ("cell phone spam" I call it) I began receiving. I'm also blown away at the large number of people who think that it's somehow OK to interrupt the business they're doing with me - and delay those who may be waiting behind them - to answer (and even initiate) a cell call.
Do you think that perhaps folks could learn to be just a tiny bit MORE rude?
Re: "it's only on when I'm making or expecting a call,"
by
Evie
/
August 14, 2005 11:00 PM PDT
What about emergencies?
There are clearly a group of cell phone users that are rude and/or use them inappropriately. But when push comes to shove, this does seem to be a rather small minority.
My phone is on ALWAYS. But I can put it on vibrate or single beep (an innocuous single tone) if I'm in a place where it ringing will disturbing. It takes getting into the habit of adjusting the ringer, but it's no big deal. But I only turn it off if I'm in Canada or with my hubby when he has his on (anyone calling for an emergency also has his number). It has caller ID so I know at a glance whether or not it is a call I want to take. I only pick up the call if it is an emergency. Otherwise I let the VM pick up and call back when I'm in a better place (e.g. go outside in a restaurant).
I've had the same number for three years now and have given it out to countless people (including students that COULD probably abuse that but so far haven't). I've received a grand total of two unsolicited calls in that time, and maybe a dozen or so wrong numbers. Maybe I'm just lucky. We could pretty much get away without the home phone by this time. Anyone that needs to get a hold of me knows to call the cell, and same with my hubby. But I don't shut it off entirely because there have been times when a call comes through in an emergency. Having the cell on has come in handy quite a few times over the years for emergency/urgent situations. That far outweighs the few times I've graciously apologized for it going off at an inopportune time that I forgot to turn the ringer off. I think we have to cut people a little slack on that -- rude people rarely offer apologies for their behavior so most that apologize for a disruptive cell call are doing so genuinely.
Evie
That's a trade-off we make, Evie.
K uses her phone the same way. I'm more likely to be in an emergency situation myself if I have my cell phone on in the car, frinstance... I guess this is a case of "different strokes for different folks!"
-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
Different strokes for different folks ...
by
Evie
/
August 15, 2005 4:41 AM PDT
... understandable, BUT ... by definition, we never know when an *emergency* might pop up or who it will involve. One of the great things about having a cell phone -- even if only used in an emergency -- IS not only that you can reach others, but that others can reach you. Just food for thought ...
I do make it perfectly clear to people that just because they have my cell phone number, and just because I usually have it on, doesn't mean I will pick up or that I'm "on call" 24/7. So far I haven't had any problems, for example, with students, etc. abusing that. Folks leave messages, I get back to them in a timely if not necessarily hurried manner.
Evie
Agreed! It's rude to put a conversation
by
drpruner
/
August 15, 2005 2:12 AM PDT
on "hold" just because some gadget
....
Just a minute, I've gotta take this ...
Blaming the gadget?
by
Evie
/
August 15, 2005 2:25 AM PDT
My cell is .......
by
Glenda
/
August 15, 2005 3:10 AM PDT
always off:) Unless I am out of state or am on the road. Everyone knows they can reach me at home. Especially since I now have DSL]:) hehehe
If anyone receives a call from my cell I leave it on until they call back. Makes the girls furious that I don't leave it on:)
on rudeness...
Who is the more rude? The one who insists they must take all calls immediately regardless of their surrounding social and/or physical environment? Or the one who insists they are entitled to call you at any time on any whim with the expectation that you will answer immediately regardless of your surrounding social and/or physical environment?
dw
Both are equally rude ...
by
Evie
/
August 15, 2005 5:11 AM PDT
... but it's not the cell phone that really makes you that way. I haven't had much of a problem with this to be honest, and I was probably one of the last people in my circle of friends/colleagues to get a cell phone (sheer idiocy in retrospect considering how much I drive long distances alone).
I've only had a handful of people get snitty with "I called you on your cell ..." complaining that I didn't pick up or get back to them quickly enough. OTOH, I only usually answer my cell under the same terms I would answer my home phone with caller ID. I don't answer if I'm on the road, spending leisure or business time with someone else, etc.
I did get strange looks once when I was talking to Sue on my earpiece and a checker at the grocery didn't see my phone. I make it a habit not to look like an idiot doing this
Evie
(NT) LOL! Do I ever remember that one:)
by
Glenda
/
August 15, 2005 5:41 AM PDT
I now talk to myself only when I
by
drpruner
/
August 15, 2005 5:50 AM PDT
have an earpiece.
Had to have my joke. Serious reply:
by
drpruner
/
August 15, 2005 5:48 AM PDT
"Technology was made for man, not man for technology." (Bell 3:16)
I turn off my cell at meals, and many other times. I needle my son and my wife when they take calls at inappropriate times. Laws might do it; do you want to be the maitre d' who has to be the enforcer? Hard enough to survive in the restaurant business.
My (un)favorite horror story is the resistance of Broadway audiences to reasonable behavior. A gazillion dollars for a seat, and they want to take a call??!!
My belief: Cell phones aren't rude to people, people are rude to people. (Apologies to Charlton Heston)
Theaters/Restaurants/etc.
by
Evie
/
August 15, 2005 5:52 AM PDT
I don't think cell phones should be prohibited, but reminders should be posted to turn ringers off. If after that someone still "forgets", discretion of the owner is fine with me (just as we rely on their discretion for the noise level of conversation, laughter, etc.). I don't want to be the one to deprive a parent the comfort of knowing they can be reached if something goes wrong, and not two hours later when a show/movie is over. BUT, I draw the line on taking the call. EVERYONE has voicemail on their cell phones. Let it get picked up, go to the lobby or outside to check the VM and return the call if necessary.
Evie
Agree; isn't the VM mandated by telecomm
by
drpruner
/
August 15, 2005 6:06 AM PDT
laws so we don't panic at an incoming while driving?
Locally, there's a new and (IMO) very liberal rule about cells in the High School. I'm amazed it got the opposition it did.
The one complaint I'll tolerate is the 'family emergency' one. BUT ... I survived w/o in the ''Hello, Central'' days. Also, an emergency in school is accompanied by stopping all cell calls (regulation). An emergency at home means a call to the school office when the dust has settled. (What can a 16-yr-old do if Mommy has a heart attack halfway across town?) Someone there should (1) call 911, (2) call the husband, (3) call the school. Be reasonable, folks.