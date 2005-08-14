Must we respond to every ring (cell phone tyranny)

What about emergencies?



There are clearly a group of cell phone users that are rude and/or use them inappropriately. But when push comes to shove, this does seem to be a rather small minority.



My phone is on ALWAYS. But I can put it on vibrate or single beep (an innocuous single tone) if I'm in a place where it ringing will disturbing. It takes getting into the habit of adjusting the ringer, but it's no big deal. But I only turn it off if I'm in Canada or with my hubby when he has his on (anyone calling for an emergency also has his number). It has caller ID so I know at a glance whether or not it is a call I want to take. I only pick up the call if it is an emergency. Otherwise I let the VM pick up and call back when I'm in a better place (e.g. go outside in a restaurant).



I've had the same number for three years now and have given it out to countless people (including students that COULD probably abuse that but so far haven't). I've received a grand total of two unsolicited calls in that time, and maybe a dozen or so wrong numbers. Maybe I'm just lucky. We could pretty much get away without the home phone by this time. Anyone that needs to get a hold of me knows to call the cell, and same with my hubby. But I don't shut it off entirely because there have been times when a call comes through in an emergency. Having the cell on has come in handy quite a few times over the years for emergency/urgent situations. That far outweighs the few times I've graciously apologized for it going off at an inopportune time that I forgot to turn the ringer off. I think we have to cut people a little slack on that -- rude people rarely offer apologies for their behavior so most that apologize for a disruptive cell call are doing so genuinely.



Evie