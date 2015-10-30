PC Applications forum

Question

Multiple Zip Extraction

by jtjemt / October 30, 2015 11:24 AM PDT

I have several hundred directories to explore/expand and each has one or two zip files. Is there a way to automate the expansion of these zips into their respective directories? Manually, it looks like a couple weeks of drudgery and frustration... I have PowerDesk 9, 7-Zip SyncBack SE, and many other utilities (back-up and otherwise) but haven't found anything yet that will help.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Multiple Zip Extraction
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Multiple Zip Extraction
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Back to the future?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 30, 2015 11:40 AM PDT

I think this would have to be a custom batch file.

One that starts in the top folder and then recursively CDs below and for each file in (*.ZIP) does the unzip command with the needed switches.

That's pretty basic batch file work so you would craft it to your needs. This batch file system has been around since the mid 1980s and even exists in Windows 10. Consider it something that any IT or support staffer should be able to create the needed batch file.

Remember I don't write these for folk today unless paid well. That has upset a few but advice is free. Products are not.

https://www.google.com/#q=pkunzip+sub++folders finds priors too.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Re: unzip
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 30, 2015 3:12 PM PDT

Surely it can be done with vbscript or powershell also.
Happy programming!

Although I think that a few hundred times of clicking "unzip" in the right-click menu of a zipfile wouldn't take a few weeks. Say one minute per file is a few hundred minutes is a day.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Applications forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.