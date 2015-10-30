Multiple Zip Extraction

I think this would have to be a custom batch file.
One that starts in the top folder and then recursively CDs below and for each file in (*.ZIP) does the unzip command with the needed switches.
That's pretty basic batch file work so you would craft it to your needs. This batch file system has been around since the mid 1980s and even exists in Windows 10. Consider it something that any IT or support staffer should be able to create the needed batch file.
Remember I don't write these for folk today unless paid well. That has upset a few but advice is free. Products are not.
I have several hundred directories to explore/expand and each has one or two zip files. Is there a way to automate the expansion of these zips into their respective directories? Manually, it looks like a couple weeks of drudgery and frustration... I have PowerDesk 9, 7-Zip SyncBack SE, and many other utilities (back-up and otherwise) but haven't found anything yet that will help.