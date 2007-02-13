Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

multiple forms

by drudgetoiler / February 13, 2007 1:17 PM PST

namespace x
{
public partial class Form1 : Form
{
public static Form1 frm1 = null;
Form2 frm2 = new Form2();
Form3 frm3 = new Form3();

//form2
namespace x
{
public partial class Form2 : Form
{
public static Form2 frm2 = null;

//form3
namespace x
{
public partial class Form3 : Form
{
public static Form3 frm3 = null;

--I cant get to form 2 from form 3 or vice versa. does that mean i have to make a splash sceen and load all the forms by doing something like(form1-form2-form1-form3-form1) in the background before showing the first form?? that way all forms will be initialized...?

oh no wonder
by drudgetoiler / February 15, 2007 8:41 AM PST
i just needed to do a try statement to check for initializing...

another problem
by drudgetoiler / February 17, 2007 5:28 AM PST
now i have to have the second form, or at least one of the buttons from the second form to be instanced so i can reference it(as soon as form 1 is loading!)

private void Form1_Load(object sender, EventArgs e)
{
//instance form 2 or at least a button from form 2...

}

