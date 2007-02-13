multiple forms

i just needed to do a try statement to check for initializing...
namespace x
{
public partial class Form1 : Form
{
public static Form1 frm1 = null;
Form2 frm2 = new Form2();
Form3 frm3 = new Form3();
//form2
namespace x
{
public partial class Form2 : Form
{
public static Form2 frm2 = null;
//form3
namespace x
{
public partial class Form3 : Form
{
public static Form3 frm3 = null;
--I cant get to form 2 from form 3 or vice versa. does that mean i have to make a splash sceen and load all the forms by doing something like(form1-form2-form1-form3-form1) in the background before showing the first form?? that way all forms will be initialized...?