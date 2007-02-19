http://forums.linksys.com/linksys/board/message?board.id=Wireless_Print_Servers&message.id=766
Stay tuned.
Bob
I have both a Dell desktop and a Mac Powerbook running OSX and am looking for a good multi-function printer/scanner/fax that will work with both. I'm not that good with technical stuff and don't even know the right questions to ask. I want to be able to print wirelessly from the Mac, but can plug the Dell in. Thanks for any advice....
Oh, I do need good photo quality.
