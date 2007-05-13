Computer Help forum

msxml4-KB927978-enu

by Joe569 / May 13, 2007 12:38 PM PDT

I mistakenly moved some excel spreadsheets into the folder that contains msxml4-KB927978-enu and I can't figure out to recover the excel docs. When I try to open them, it tells me excel cannot access them. It won't let me copy, delete, cut, or move the docs. I also tried removing the read only attribute on the folder and subfolders but I get the message "error occurred when applying the attribute". Help, I need these excel docs back. I'm running Win XP Pro SP2 and Office 2003.

file lockout
by drudgetoiler / May 13, 2007 1:09 PM PDT
In reply to: msxml4-KB927978-enu

probly ur not logged on as administrator

(NT) I am logged on as Administrator, thanks though.
by Joe569 / May 13, 2007 1:23 PM PDT
In reply to: msxml4-KB927978-enu
Tried Moving Them In Safe Mode?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 14, 2007 12:57 AM PDT
Thank You
by Joe569 / May 16, 2007 9:27 AM PDT
In reply to: msxml4-KB927978-enu

I was able to retrieve my Excel spreadsheets in Safe Mode after granting full control on the folder. Thanks so much !!!

