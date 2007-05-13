probly ur not logged on as administrator
I mistakenly moved some excel spreadsheets into the folder that contains msxml4-KB927978-enu and I can't figure out to recover the excel docs. When I try to open them, it tells me excel cannot access them. It won't let me copy, delete, cut, or move the docs. I also tried removing the read only attribute on the folder and subfolders but I get the message "error occurred when applying the attribute". Help, I need these excel docs back. I'm running Win XP Pro SP2 and Office 2003.