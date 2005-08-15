Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

MSWord, , Notepad & Winzip Slow to open.

by nichos / August 15, 2005 4:55 AM PDT

Suddenly, MS Word, Notepat & Winzip are slow even up to 13scs, to open, yet others are instant.
Same with Winzip. whether large contents or not.

I defraged the HD.
Never had it on wn98.
Reinstalled XPsp2
Reinstalled MS Office 2000.
Have MS Security Center with Firewall & AVG7 free.
Any ideas?

PC:-
AMD 1500mhz
HD IDE 80gb
Ram 512mb
winXPsp2

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: MSWord, , Notepad & Winzip Slow to open.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: MSWord, , Notepad & Winzip Slow to open.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Slow to open...
by Papa Echo / August 15, 2005 11:11 PM PDT

? It happened suddenly.
? Defraged, reinstall XP, MS Office....
So,did it solved the problem ? or the problem arosed after you defrag and reinstall.....?
? Use only 1 firewall - I suggest turning off XP firewall and use only Zone Alarm.
? What anti virus and anti parasites apps do you use ?
Suggest Ad-aware SE, Spybot S&D, SpywareBlaster, CW Shredder.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Slow to open...
by nichos / August 16, 2005 4:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Slow to open...

Have Ad-aware, AVG7 free.
Have no ZA, only XP firewall & even when is disabled those things are slow.
I carried out those ops to try & correct it, but no luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
MSWord, , Notepad & Winzip Slow to open
by nichos / August 21, 2005 4:01 AM PDT

Regarding my recent problem, now it is fixed and all open instantly. A kind US gentleman from forum:-
http://www.softwaretipsandtricks.com/forum/index.php?
had similar occurance and if someone needs the details are below:-

"......... Hi, Backslashes (\\) represent a network path, like \\servername\sharedfolder. If an application on the open-with list is on the network, the opening process of files will be delayed. This is what I did:
1. Go to Start -> Run (or Windows key+R).
2. Type in "regedit".
3. Press Ctrl+F or go to Edit -> Find...
4. Type in one of the server names of your network, eg \\computer1
5. If an entry is found, examine which key it's under. If it's found under a file extension key (eg .doc), and it points to a network application, back up the entry and delete it.
6. Keep repeating this process until you're done searching through the registry.
7. Try opening a file that opens in one of your troubled applications

I had Windows 95 computers and XP computers networked, too. The fact that your other computer is Windows 98 doesn't affect the slow entry. I deleted one key for Microsoft Word (which was on Windows 95) on my XP computer, and ALL of my files got better (all of the context menus appeared after 13 secs). If \\Family\print is a printer, leave it alone. If it's a shared folder with an application on it, back up the key and remove it. Definitely get rid of it. I also defragmented my hard drive, which helped the context menu handlers open faster. I downloaded Ccleaner, which removes unused file extensions, which also may be slowing you down, and checks the registry for other problems. Good luck finding the problem!

Dear Friend Thank you,
It did it !, also thank you for http://www.ccleaner.com/, I ran it & scanned the "issues" part of it & removed all the "unused file extensions" that I never heard of before, except .msi just in case was OExpress.
Now all open instantly.
Best wishes

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.