MSNBC Tickles Mitt Romney With KKK Comment

Of course Josh, it turns out that Romney didn't make the quote that started this. So the media outlets that said he did are furiously back-pedalling. The disclaimer/correction by the Washington Post is a good example:



"Editors' note: This posting contains multiple, serious factual errors that undermine its premise. Mitt Romney is not using "Keep America American," which was once a KKK slogan, as a catchphrase in stump speeches, as the posting and headline stated. In a YouTube video that the posting said showed Romney using the phrase, Romney actually used a different phrase, "Keep America America." Further, the video that the blog posting labelled "Mitt Romney 2012 Campaign Ad" is not actually a Romney campaign ad. The video itself states "Mitt Romney does not actually support this ad." The posting cited accounts of Romney saying "keep America American" at an appearance last week. Independent video from the event shows him saying "Keep America America." The Post should have contacted the Romney campaign for comment before publication. Finally, we apologize that the posting began by saying "someone didn't do his research" when, in fact, we had not done ours."



I notice you used the words "hark back to". What was that, an attempt to play with wording in order to keep it alive?



Looking at the site that seems to have started this off I saw the statement "In an era in which it's apparently okay for Republicans to accuse President Obama of being a socialist, I guess we now need to ask if Mitt Romney is a Ku Klux Klansman. Not whether Romney inadvertently is using the KKK's number one slogan from the 1920s on the stump, no, the Republicans would say, if this were a Democrat, that clearly the candidate was a closet member of the KKK. So, is Mitt Romney a closet member of the KKK? Keep in mind, that even Romney is now claiming, between the lines, that President Obama is a socialist. So why shouldn't America be asking if Mitt Romney is a Klansman?".



Then that site presents "a Klan publication from the 1920s using Romney's slogan" as evidence.



It's a 5 page pamphlet, but look at the full title, which is deleted from other web sites that picked up the story. The title is "Why you should become a Klansman:of interest to white, Protestant, native-born Americans who want to keep America American". See the problem with that as evidence grounds for implying some sites saying that Romney is a "closet Klansman"? Romney is a Mormon (LDS). Are we to believe that his religion is a Protestant religion?



I think that the Democrats are scared, so they attempted to throw the "race" card, and started off with the Ace, the KKK.