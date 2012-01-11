Speakeasy forum

MSNBC Tickles Mitt Romney With KKK Comment

by James Denison / January 11, 2012 11:11 AM PST
Chris Matthews, he of "get a tickle up my leg" over Obama, had a different sort of tickle today it seems as he apologized for MSNBC remarks comparing Mitt Romney with KKK.

=================


An MSNBC graphic read "Romney's KKK slogan?" as Roberts said, "So you
may not hear Mitt Romney say "Keep America American" anymore, because it
was a rallying cry for the KKK group, and intimidation against blacks,
gays and Jews, and the progressive AMERICAblog was the first to catch on
to that."

The Republican presidential candidate's team immediately called out MSNBC for its misreporting, according to the New York Times, although they didn't specify exactly what was misreported.

Conservative pundits and bloggers immediately pounced after Roberts'
comments. Right-leaning The Drudge Report picked up the headline "MSNBC
plays Klan card.
18 total posts
Collapse -
Other Controversy For MSNBC's Gay Anchorman Thomas Roberts
by James Denison / January 11, 2012 11:24 AM PST
Seems he got his tail feathers ruffled a bit by a skit.

The confirmation comes from openly gay MSNBC anchor Thomas Roberts, who
says he filmed a cameo for an episode where Morgan's thinly veiled
alter ego Tracy
Jordan makes his own homophobic comments, resulting in a public
relations crisis that mirrors Morgan's own. "Liz Lemon writes Tracy's
apology on the show and says he's not a homophobe, he's an idiot,"
Roberts says. "That offends idiots, so while NBC is being picketed by
the LBGT community, now it's also being picketed by idiots led by
Denise Richards. She's the leader of the idiots."

"MSNBC anchor (and dreamboat) Thomas Roberts has revealed that he taped an appearance on 30 Rock's upcoming episode that is set to deal with Tracy Morgan's homophobic rant."


One can't come out of the closet it seems without people taking notice. When it's out in the open, it's also open for public comment, whether desired or not.
Collapse -
I've enjoyed all the media articles asking
by Steven Haninger / January 11, 2012 6:04 PM PST

what it's going to take to defeat Romney. You'd think he was some sort of disease. Happy

Collapse -
Roberts was not involved in a controversy there
by Josh K / January 11, 2012 11:30 PM PST

He was involved in an attempt to put the fire out by making light of it.

I fail to see what his sexual orientation has to do with the Romney comments, which DID hark back to something the KKK has said, as well as that well-known xenophobe Pat Buchanan.

If we're going to keep America American, I guess everyone but the Native Americans will have to leave.

Collapse -
(NT) Yup ;-)
by Diana Forum moderator / January 11, 2012 11:45 PM PST
Collapse -
Hey, that means I get to stay
by James Denison / January 12, 2012 1:50 AM PST

and you get to go. I have native American ancestry mixed into me.

Collapse -
Generally, mixed breeds end up hated
by Roger NC / January 12, 2012 7:33 AM PST

by both their "pure" families in the past.

Collapse -
Of course, Josh... (repost for J Vega)
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 12, 2012 3:21 AM PST

Of course Josh, it turns out that Romney didn't make the quote that started this. So the media outlets that said he did are furiously back-pedalling. The disclaimer/correction by the Washington Post is a good example:

"Editors' note: This posting contains multiple, serious factual errors that undermine its premise. Mitt Romney is not using "Keep America American," which was once a KKK slogan, as a catchphrase in stump speeches, as the posting and headline stated. In a YouTube video that the posting said showed Romney using the phrase, Romney actually used a different phrase, "Keep America America." Further, the video that the blog posting labelled "Mitt Romney 2012 Campaign Ad" is not actually a Romney campaign ad. The video itself states "Mitt Romney does not actually support this ad." The posting cited accounts of Romney saying "keep America American" at an appearance last week. Independent video from the event shows him saying "Keep America America." The Post should have contacted the Romney campaign for comment before publication. Finally, we apologize that the posting began by saying "someone didn't do his research" when, in fact, we had not done ours."

I notice you used the words "hark back to". What was that, an attempt to play with wording in order to keep it alive?

Looking at the site that seems to have started this off I saw the statement "In an era in which it's apparently okay for Republicans to accuse President Obama of being a socialist, I guess we now need to ask if Mitt Romney is a Ku Klux Klansman. Not whether Romney inadvertently is using the KKK's number one slogan from the 1920s on the stump, no, the Republicans would say, if this were a Democrat, that clearly the candidate was a closet member of the KKK. So, is Mitt Romney a closet member of the KKK? Keep in mind, that even Romney is now claiming, between the lines, that President Obama is a socialist. So why shouldn't America be asking if Mitt Romney is a Klansman?".

Then that site presents "a Klan publication from the 1920s using Romney's slogan" as evidence.

It's a 5 page pamphlet, but look at the full title, which is deleted from other web sites that picked up the story. The title is "Why you should become a Klansman:of interest to white, Protestant, native-born Americans who want to keep America American". See the problem with that as evidence grounds for implying some sites saying that Romney is a "closet Klansman"? Romney is a Mormon (LDS). Are we to believe that his religion is a Protestant religion?

I think that the Democrats are scared, so they attempted to throw the "race" card, and started off with the Ace, the KKK.

Collapse -
Thanks, Mark...
by J. Vega / January 12, 2012 3:33 AM PST

Thanks, Mark. I assumed that you could fix it in a click or two with the abilities of a Moderator. I just couldn't do it myself so easily and have just Got to get out of this flipping chair for a while - it's getting painful.

Collapse -
My pleasure.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 12, 2012 3:38 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks, Mark...

I confess though, I didn't do much.

Copied it to Notepad. Opened a reply box here and turned off Formatting, (the Toggle icon next to the smiley), then pasted back in.

Darn, I'm too honest! Devil

What I couldn't do is access your own post to edit out the gumph so that it remained your post. Only Lee can do that.

Mark

Collapse -
Actually he HAS used the phrase
by Josh K / January 12, 2012 4:40 AM PST
http://articles.latimes.com/2011/dec/10/nation/la-na-1210-romney-strategy-20111210

"There are people in this room who are informed and who care about this
election, who recognize that this is a defining time for America," he
said. "We have on one side a president who wants to transform America
into a European-style nation, and you have on other hand someone like
myself that wants to turn around America and keep America American with
the principals that made us the greatest nation on Earth. And I will do
that with your help."

The reference to it that spurred the MSNBC piece (link below) appears to have been an attempt at humor, intentionally taking Romney's rather innocuous use of a phrase and attempting to use it as fodder for character assassination, saying that if Romney can call Obama a socialist, why isn't it just as appropriate to call Romney a Klansman. The MSNBC reporter apparently missed that and took it seriously.

http://www.mediaite.com/tv/msnbc-reports-mitt-romney-used-ku-klux-klan-rallying-cry-keep-america-american/
Collapse -
RE: "Keep America American"
by JP Bill / January 11, 2012 7:42 PM PST

Before the "Come From Away" Americans, arrived there were no people, on this continent, that would be eligible to get in the KKK.

But there was also no "America", but when America was born/conceived it wasn't just "white people" living here.

So keeping America, American, would involve having many races,

The KKK knew not of what they spoke.

Collapse -
I've always thought it was funny
by Diana Forum moderator / January 11, 2012 9:01 PM PST

When the white supremists would say that all people that weren't real Americans should leave. I always figured that the Native Americans probably felt the same way. Devil

Diana

Collapse -
Seems "whites" were actually here first
by James Denison / January 12, 2012 1:55 AM PST
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kennewick_Man

What's funny is how they are doing all they can to try and disguise the obvious and dear God please don't let them notice he was not just from a "white" race, but looks "Caucus" in spite of their attempts to separate him from his skeletal looks. So, seems the white man just came to take back what was his in the first place. Of course the "native" Americans are having a fit about it.
Collapse -
Here's more
by James Denison / January 12, 2012 2:07 AM PST
Collapse -
RE: were actually here first
by JP Bill / January 12, 2012 3:14 AM PST

Please define "first".

Perhaps the "first" you are referring to, is the second time it happened, and the other first time it wasn't a white person.

Of course the "native" Americans are having a fit about it.

In another post you claim to be one of them...Having are we? Devil

Collapse -
should be
by JP Bill / January 12, 2012 3:15 AM PST

Having a fit are we?

Collapse -
Another such comment
by Opinionsallaround / February 22, 2012 3:53 PM PST
