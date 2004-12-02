Here's one opener article regarding
Windows Messenger in Windows XP: Working With Firewalls and Network Address Translation Devices
Good Luck,
Cetin
Trying to unweave, unwind, unravel
And piece together the past and the future,
T. S. Eliot
I will appriciate if someone tells me how to bypass the proxy in a lan connection... I tried some application like hopster but it stopped too...do you know any similar software or can you tell me anouther way of doing it...
Note: all net based messengers are been blocked in my workstation...I hate this boss lol