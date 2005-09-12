Window XP pro and it works for me, when you installed it did you restart your system after that...? Maybe your not using the right password? I don't know its just a thought...
I have been using the 7 BETA version with no problems but this new 7.5 version which has downloaded OK will not open.
I have a full list of suggestions from the MSN Messenger Technical Support Team but cannot resolve the problem.
Points to note are: I have swiched off all running programms as is advised.
On the Options/Connections page the TCP is OK
The HTTP is OK but
SOCKS has a problem [81000388]
The Connection Status is that I am NOT connected to NET Messenger Service.
Below is a copy of my machine details minus personal items:
OS Name Microsoft Windows XP Professional
Version 5.1.2600 Service Pack 2 Build 2600
OS Manufacturer Microsoft Corporation
System Name xxxxx-VJLA4EPBN
System Manufacturer INTELR
System Model AWRDACPI
System Type X86-based PC
Processor x86 Family 15 Model 1 Stepping 2 GenuineIntel ~1593 Mhz
BIOS Version/Date Award Software International, Inc. 6.00 PG, 12/7/2001
SMBIOS Version 2.3
Windows Directory C:\WINDOWS
System Directory C:\WINDOWS\system32
Boot Device \Device\HarddiskVolume1
Locale United States
Hardware Abstraction Layer Version = ''5.1.2600.2180 (xpsp_sp2_rtm.040803-2158)''
User Name xxxxx-VJLA4EPBN\xxxxxxxxxxx
Time Zone Romance Daylight Time
Total Physical Memory 256.00 MB
Available Physical Memory 96.51 MB
Total Virtual Memory 2.00 GB
Available Virtual Memory 1.96 GB
Page File Space 616.50 MB
Page File D:\pagefile.sys
Hope this is sufficient data
My Windows Messenger is still operating as normal so I am not totally without a Messenger Service.
I trust that there must be a solution 'cos I can't even get the old one back on.