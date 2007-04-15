ms2000 start up

be signed in as an unrestricted user to do this.
Rick
i tried to type in msconfig to get onto startup list but got message that i could not do that. please tell me how to get to list so that start up does not take forever. thanks, keith james
...it is possible to install it on the machine and use it.. Download the 'msconfig.exe" file from the link below and follow the instructions to place the file on your computer for use. (Download the file to the "C:\WINNT\system32" on Windows 2000):
http://www2.whidbey.com/djdenham/Msconfig.htm
Hope this helps.
Grif
