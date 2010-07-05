Office & Productivity Software forum

General discussion

MS Word files saving as DOCX files

by sprite6 / July 5, 2010 1:08 AM PDT

I have a problem where some of my MS Office 2007 Word files are being saved as DOCX Files. The files will open when Word is selected as the software to open the file.

When the file is opened and re-saved as a Word File, it still insists to save the document as a DOCX file.

Is there a solution to this problem please?

Thanks for your help,

Sprite6

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: MS Word files saving as DOCX files
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: MS Word files saving as DOCX files
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Seems normal to me.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 5, 2010 7:05 AM PDT

If you are using Word 2007 to open word.docs from a previous version of Word, then make changes, when you goto File > Save as, the default extension will be .docx (I know that Word 2007 has a ribbon instead of the File - Edit menu format, but the process is the same).

Can you change that default extension? On older Word processors when you goto File > Save as, you can use the pull down list for file extensions to select a different extension. Can you do that in Word 2007?

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
seems normal to me
by sprite6 / July 7, 2010 10:36 PM PDT
In reply to: Seems normal to me.

Thanks for reply. Yes I see, it looks as if I have to get to grips with the .docx extension and save my documents in this format. Certainly this is the format that has the 'equation' facility that I require/use.

Thanks for taking time to reply.

sprite6

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Office & Productivity Software forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.