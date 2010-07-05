MS Word files saving as DOCX files

If you are using Word 2007 to open word.docs from a previous version of Word, then make changes, when you goto File > Save as, the default extension will be .docx (I know that Word 2007 has a ribbon instead of the File - Edit menu format, but the process is the same).
Can you change that default extension? On older Word processors when you goto File > Save as, you can use the pull down list for file extensions to select a different extension. Can you do that in Word 2007?
Mark
I have a problem where some of my MS Office 2007 Word files are being saved as DOCX Files. The files will open when Word is selected as the software to open the file.
When the file is opened and re-saved as a Word File, it still insists to save the document as a DOCX file.
Is there a solution to this problem please?
Thanks for your help,
Sprite6