MS Word 2003 SP2 - Document template Issues

http://support.microsoft.com/kb/918064
Microsoft Word ? Template Issues. Lately I have been getting a new message from Word. When ever I open a template as a document and go to save the document, I get a pop up asking if I want to save the template too. No matter what template I use it comes up with the same message. None of my other computers do this.
Actual message: ?Do you also want to save changes to the document template? and of course I don?t but why is it asking me this.
This is a new machine and new install of MS Office.
Any thoughts any one??
ejs