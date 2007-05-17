Office & Productivity Software forum

MS Word 2003 SP2 - Document template Issues

by ejsharkey / May 17, 2007 6:18 AM PDT

Microsoft Word ? Template Issues. Lately I have been getting a new message from Word. When ever I open a template as a document and go to save the document, I get a pop up asking if I want to save the template too. No matter what template I use it comes up with the same message. None of my other computers do this.
Actual message: ?Do you also want to save changes to the document template? and of course I don?t but why is it asking me this.
This is a new machine and new install of MS Office.
Any thoughts any one??
ejs

Links About 2
by ejsharkey / May 17, 2007 11:04 PM PDT
In reply to: Links about.

I reviewed the links from MS. Both were dealing with the Normal.dot template. My issue is more generic, it happens on any template. I can open Elegant Memo(or any template)as a document and save it as a file name of my choosing and as soon as I do that. after it saves, I get a pop up saying "Do you also want to save changes to the document template?" After answering no, I go to close out the file and I get another pop up asking "Do you want to save changes to "Elegant Memo" template?" I've tried this on my laptop and it does not have a problem.
ejs

See...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 17, 2007 11:42 PM PDT
In reply to: Links About 2

The section noted "How to remove WLL add-ins and templates in the Word and Office Startup folders"

You may have not accomplished this.

Bob

