MS Word 2000 beef [acutally two beeves?]

...First, on Windows XP, Wordpad will "save" files as Rich Text Format files...BUT, if Word is installed, it is usually set as the default opener of that file type... In order to reset that association, simply RIGHT click on an .rtf file, choose "Open With", then choose "Choose Program". When the "Choose Program" window opens, then place a CHECK mark in the box next to "Always use this program to open this file type", then double click on "Wordpad". The file type should then be reassociated to Wordpad.



As to the "not responding" error, try fixing Word by doing a search on the computer for a file named: normal.dot (Yes, that's normal dot dot.) When the file comes up in the search window (it could be one or many), then RIGHT click on each of the "normal.dot" files and delete them all. When that's done, restart the computer, and open Word again. It should work correctly.



Remember thought, don't get in a hurry with Word. Sometimes the "not responding" error occurs because you simply tried to get it to do something too quickly, like clicking on the X in the upper right corner multiple times.



Hope this helps.



Grif