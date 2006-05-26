Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

MS Word 2000 beef [acutally two beeves?]

by Tathraman / May 26, 2006 8:40 AM PDT

I have Word 2000, which came as part of MS Works suite, installed when I bought my computer [running XP SP2]in 2000. I don't like using Word as it does too much and confuses me. So I use WordPad, saving my work in WordPad as an .rtf.

Beef 1. When I re-open, it comes back in full-blown Word 2000 format. Can I prevent this?

Beef 2. In Word 2000 I frequently get a 'non-responding' error message and am invited to submit an error report to MS, which replies by telling me there is no support for this product and I have to pay for an update. Is this reasonable and fair or just greed?

David

Word 2000 and .rtf
by miltonhcopeland / May 26, 2006 8:56 AM PDT

David, I suspect that Word 2000 may be the only program in your computer capable of opening a rich text file.
So you will have to either save your work as something other than .rtf OR, download another program that can read .rtf's.
There are a few freebies around.... good luck

Milton and David, Wordpad Can Be Made To Open rtf
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 26, 2006 9:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Word 2000 and .rtf

...First, on Windows XP, Wordpad will "save" files as Rich Text Format files...BUT, if Word is installed, it is usually set as the default opener of that file type... In order to reset that association, simply RIGHT click on an .rtf file, choose "Open With", then choose "Choose Program". When the "Choose Program" window opens, then place a CHECK mark in the box next to "Always use this program to open this file type", then double click on "Wordpad". The file type should then be reassociated to Wordpad.

As to the "not responding" error, try fixing Word by doing a search on the computer for a file named: normal.dot (Yes, that's normal dot dot.) When the file comes up in the search window (it could be one or many), then RIGHT click on each of the "normal.dot" files and delete them all. When that's done, restart the computer, and open Word again. It should work correctly.

Remember thought, don't get in a hurry with Word. Sometimes the "not responding" error occurs because you simply tried to get it to do something too quickly, like clicking on the X in the upper right corner multiple times.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Beef...
by John.Wilkinson / May 26, 2006 9:10 AM PDT

1.) Yes, you can prevent the documents from being opened in MS Word. Right-click one of those documents, mouse over Open With, and click Choose Program. Find Word Pad or any other program you want to use to open the documents and select it from the list. Place a check in the box next to 'use this program to open all files of this type' at the bottom of the window, and OK your way out. From then on, all rtf documents will be opened in whichever program you chose until you decide to change it. The key word to this is file associations.

2.) As to the error message, I'd try reinstalling/repairing Word 2000...you should find the installer on one of the CDs that came with your computer...Works, Applications, Tools, etc. Aside from that, the options are dealing with it or avoiding the use of Word. While support isn't available, you can download any/all updates, most of which are security patches, to Word 2000 free of charge by clicking here.

Hope this helps,
John

Word 2000
by Tathraman / May 26, 2006 11:14 AM PDT

Problem solved. Once again, my thanks to you all.
David

(NT) (NT) David, Good Job & Glad WE Could Help!
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 26, 2006 1:01 PM PDT
In reply to: Word 2000
