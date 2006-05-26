MS Word 2000 beef [acutally two beeves?]

David, I suspect that Word 2000 may be the only program in your computer capable of opening a rich text file.
So you will have to either save your work as something other than .rtf OR, download another program that can read .rtf's.
There are a few freebies around.... good luck
I have Word 2000, which came as part of MS Works suite, installed when I bought my computer [running XP SP2]in 2000. I don't like using Word as it does too much and confuses me. So I use WordPad, saving my work in WordPad as an .rtf.
Beef 1. When I re-open, it comes back in full-blown Word 2000 format. Can I prevent this?
Beef 2. In Word 2000 I frequently get a 'non-responding' error message and am invited to submit an error report to MS, which replies by telling me there is no support for this product and I have to pay for an update. Is this reasonable and fair or just greed?
David