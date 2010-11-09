Sorry, I can't help you with this problem. But I do know that there are big differences between Sharepoint 2007 and Sharepoint 2010. So I really should advice to start with material (books, courses, training material, guides, tutorials) for the 2010 version.
Kees
When I'm creating the first step in a helpdesk workflow I'm trying to create. The workflow doesn't seem to recognize what list it's related to. My first step is "Ticket #[%Current Item:ID%] - [%Current item:Created By%].
I'm new to sharepoint but it's my understanding that "Current Item" should read as my assigned list. How do I make sure that my list and workflow are related?
I'm using Sharepoint 2010. I'm also following a guide that is 2007. Thusly, I'm assuming that I lost something in translation.
Here is the link to the guide I'm using http://www.mssharepointtips.com/tip.asp?id=941&page=7