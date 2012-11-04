It looks like the older Pentium, and to make matters worse, maybe some missing drivers. Why do I suspect drivers issues? Win7 Ultimate.
My bet is it's always been this slow with Win7 Ultimate.
Bob
Intel Pent CPU 2.8GHz - 4Gb RAM
Win7 Ultimate 32 bit
Office suite 2007
When trying to move objects - the picture, table or text box becomes invisible and then appears after delay - which can be several seconds - and needing to be precise makes layouts a pain.
All maintenance is showing PC to be running OK
Only an anti-virus app running in background
Any Ideas?