I offer NO solution. But before you exit this post I do note that I did fix one up by using the Optimizing Windows article at http://www.aumha.org/articles.htm The reason they had an issue was this old windows has just 64 KILOBYTES for resources in spite and any memory added. This is explained in the memory article.
The second issue is spyware. It is wrecking havoc across the PC landscape. In short, you can't allow it on your machine.
Bob
I've recently started experiencing problems in Money 2001, Standard OEM Version 9.0.
Random error messages are occurring during use of "Investing" features for one thing. Ocasionally these errors result in shutdowns and often require some pretty innovative workarounds to get things back to near normal operation. Some of these have been described in prior posts, such as errors in getting online price updates and working with finite money figures in the "Portfolio". I still don't understand, nor have I fixed, these problems.
A new one I found this morning is that the "archive" feature does not function properly. After following the on-screen prompts up to the point of actually archiving data the program should prompt for selection of the specific account data to be archived. This prompt does not come up and this then leaves just the selection option to "Save" or Cancel. When "Save" is selected the system naturally overloads a floppy and an error message appears stating the floppy is full.
I run Norton but don't think it does much for scanning and cleaning up Money.
Any ideas on this latest situation?
TIA