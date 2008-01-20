MS-DOS, you know, is so old, we don't even have forum on that. But Windows XP certainly doesn't seem the right one.
Anyway, to switch from a: to c: simple type c: (and enter, of course). But I'm afraid you won't be able to use the CD or DVD in the program you want to run, given the error message of not having a driver for that.
Kees
Hello, I tried to run MS-DOS 6.22 from a dvd but when it loads up i get the following screen:
CD-ROM Device Driver for IDE (Four Channels Supported)
(C)Copyright Oak Technology Inc. 1993 - 1996
Driver Version :V340
Device Name :BANANA
No drives found, aborting installation
Device driver not Found: 'BANANA'.
No valid CDROM device drivers selected
A:\>
I want to run a program that is on my C drive, i tried to find out how
to change drives from A to C but i cant find anything that will work,
can anyone help me?
Eamonn