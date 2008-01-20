Windows Legacy OS forum

by eamo2020 / January 20, 2008 3:29 AM PST

Hello, I tried to run MS-DOS 6.22 from a dvd but when it loads up i get the following screen:

CD-ROM Device Driver for IDE (Four Channels Supported)
(C)Copyright Oak Technology Inc. 1993 - 1996
Driver Version :V340
Device Name :BANANA
No drives found, aborting installation

Device driver not Found: 'BANANA'.
No valid CDROM device drivers selected
A:\>

I want to run a program that is on my C drive, i tried to find out how
to change drives from A to C but i cant find anything that will work,
can anyone help me?

Eamonn

MS-DOS
9 total posts
Collapse -
Re: MS-DOS
by Kees Bakker / January 20, 2008 3:43 AM PST
MS-DOS

MS-DOS, you know, is so old, we don't even have forum on that. But Windows XP certainly doesn't seem the right one.

Anyway, to switch from a: to c: simple type c: (and enter, of course). But I'm afraid you won't be able to use the CD or DVD in the program you want to run, given the error message of not having a driver for that.

Kees

Collapse -
Try making your boot image
by Steven Haninger / January 20, 2008 3:57 AM PST
MS-DOS

on a blank CD instead of a DVD.

Collapse -
Shweeeet
by eamo2020 / January 20, 2008 8:35 AM PST

thanks that was simple lol c: duh! i got i working, i was useing a program called DSRFIX to repair the dell PC restore partition on my hard disk, i worked a charm Happy
thanks for the help,
Eamonn

Collapse -
Restoring Dell restore
by JayWhite2009 / February 25, 2009 7:31 AM PST
MS-DOS

I'm trying to restore my partition also, for dells F11 at boot restore.
I've tried dos6.22 on CD, except it won't let me use dsrfix when in DOS.
It's strictly stuck on A:\
I've added dsrfix to the CD in a folder, and out of a folder; in the same main folder as the DOS files. When I type cd dsrfix it says unknown directory, when in any event, I know it's there on the CD.
I have struggled for hours searching the internet for info, and burning multiple boot disks, it seems I've gotten no where.
My computer came with XP media center edition 2005. When I bought my laptop it came with Vista, and the OS installment CD. So I decided to put it on my desktop not knowing it was only good for ONE machine. In which, installing it formatted my C drive only, and took away the F11 command.

Any ideas?

Collapse -
Do this...
by Slikkster / February 25, 2009 8:44 AM PST
Restoring Dell restore

Unzip DSRFIX.ZIP file. Inside you will locate and ISO file. Burn a CD with that ISO file. You will get a bootable FreeDOS CD with DSRFIX tool on it.

Collapse -
Restore Dell restore
by JayWhite2009 / February 25, 2009 10:00 AM PST
Do this...

Well I must say, that worked! I chose to think it wouldn't because the iso file did not include the 'command.com' file. But what do I know? HA!
Next, onto step 2....
Now the mbrsaver /r dellmbr.bin command doesn't work. It gives me some error like the dellmbr.bin file isn't around.
I then went into this site, manual restore....
http://www.goodells.net/dellrestore/manualrestore/index.htm
and I followed the directions.
This is unreal! It's back to brand new!!!!!!

Thanks for your help!

Collapse -
Confused.....
by JayWhite2009 / February 25, 2009 10:29 AM PST
Restore Dell restore

With that being said, after the 'manual' restore here...
http://www.goodells.net/dellrestore/manualrestore/index.htm
and I've had a successful restore!
How come I can't use the ctrl F11 command at start up?
I've used it before, so I know when and where.
My question is, might have installing Vista totally screwed this up?
Isn't the ctrl F11 command DOS oriented?

Collapse -
ctrl F11
by JayWhite2009 / February 25, 2009 11:37 AM PST
Confused.....

It's resolved. For those that do not know, and are searching the internet.

Type DSRFIX /F
then input Y, Y, Y
As for YES.

Thanks again.

-Jay

