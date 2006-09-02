MS Digital Image Suite - how to change background colour

Hi
I am new to Microsoft Digital Image Suite 2006.
Wonder if anyone can help me as to how to change the background colour of a new canvas I create, the default is white.
I try using the "free hand" to paint the whole canvas but I believe there might be a correct way to do it. pls help.
Thanks.
/sbluez
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.