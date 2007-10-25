Office & Productivity Software forum

MS Access 2003 dropdown list question

by Berfert / October 25, 2007 10:57 PM PDT

I'm making a form for project tracking. In it are a few dropdown lists that can be used to select Manager and then Employee. What I would like is if Manager A is selected the only those employees that report to him are displayed in the next list. I can't seem to figure this out and I really don't know what to call it so searching for help has been very difficult.

Any assistance you can supply will be most appreciated.

Re: dropdown box
by Kees Bakker / October 29, 2007 7:57 PM PDT

Berfert,

That's easy. Have the query for the employee dropdown box reference the manager field in the form, and you're done. This, of course, implies that the employee table contains the ID-field (primary key) of the appropiate manager as a foreign key field.

Say the form name is frm_myform and the dropdownboxes are called cbo_manager and cbo_employee.
Then the query for the employee-dropdownbox is something like SELECT EMP_NO EMP_NAME FROM EMPLOYEE WHERE MANAGER_ID = FORMS!MYFORM!CBO_MANAGER.
And in the After Change event procedure of cbo_manager you've got to refresh cbo_employee:
ME![COB_EMPLOYEE].REQUERY

That's all.

If things like "foreign key" and "event procedure" are unknown to you, better ask your boss to hire an Access-programmer for half a day or a full day and give you a personalized training-on-the-job. It will well be worth the costs, because it will enable you to make much nicer forms for him and your colleagues.

Hope this helps.


Kees




And that's all.

(NT) Bless You! Kees!!!
by Berfert / October 30, 2007 8:58 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: dropdown box
(NT) You're welcome.
by Kees Bakker / October 30, 2007 10:37 PM PDT
In reply to: Bless You! Kees!!!
