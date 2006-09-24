MR FRDMILL COULD NOT GET THRU

First off what dish net box do you have? anyway use the h.d.m.i. port on the box to your Toshiba and if you have a 5.1. system you can use the optical audio port on the tox to your amp also make sure you order the Hi-def package also Voom is a great deal at only $5.00 per month more I have owned my 72Hm195 for 8 months and had one problem, after 6 months lamp blew Found Toshiba recalled all the lamps and will send you a new upgraded lamp and extend your lamp warrenty to 2 years please respond I tried to email you but message would not go thru have a nice day stewee cadillacstew@aol.com
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.