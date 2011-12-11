MP3 Player for digitally challenge folk... suggestions???

Hi All,
My sister is mentally disabled but loves to listen to music. She uses a Compact CD player but has trouble with small buttons or complex players. (She has very poor eye sight as well.)
I want to get her a MP3 player that is easy for her to use. She is over 50 and does not use computers or anything. I want her to enjoy the new ease of these players and have a great volume of music. Any suggestions? I know they make phones for older generation etc...thinking they have to have something similar like that! Thanks so much for your advice.
