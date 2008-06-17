Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

by cool joe 10 / June 17, 2008 9:37 AM PDT

right now i want to buy the cowon q5w, is their any other mp3 that is close to it. i want decent memory and internet and a place to jot down notes also videos. i have been looking at umpcs, and if their are any priced close to 559.00$ then could you mention them

thanks for any help
chris

Archos players
by Dochjm / July 30, 2008 10:32 AM PDT
In reply to: mp3 of koolness

The archos 605 wifi.It has 4GB with expansion, 30GB, 80GB, or 160GB of space, which is actually better than the Q5W. I believe the 160GB model is about $500. The 4GB is about $200-$250, and the 30GB is about $325. It does cost an extra $45 for the web browser, but it is good. It has flash 9 for videos and animations and you get access to tons of free widgets, and they can give it the ability to make notes, among other things. You can also get a plugin that gives you internet radio and internet tv. It is great for video with the same resolution. (800 by 480) It is smaller, and has a 4.3 inch screen. (touch, with stylus or finger) Try checking the Cnet review for both this and the Cowon. You can also consider the monstrous 705 wifi, which is similar to the 605, but with a bigger screen, USB host, and louder speakers. Hope this helps. Happy

There is the Touch 32Gb.
by fbbbb / August 2, 2008 3:07 AM PDT
In reply to: mp3 of koolness

As sheep-like that choice may be, I have to say it is a very compelling machine for all-round casual use. There's the App Store, and all the features you mentioned are covered.

32Gb is enough space for a decent amount of music + video. And if you wait - maybe Apple with come out with a 64 Gigger this Christmas.

