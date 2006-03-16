have you try removing the extra .jpg extension?
I have a large collection of MP3 files most of them ripped from legit cd's. I do confess to the occasional bootleg and live tracks being downloaded however. Recently in my folders .jpg's appeared in them with what appear to be registry values, for example B5C2A9E5-E1CF-4606-94A7-DFFFCDA4AF89.jpg. These files will not open with any image software. In these folders when I attempt to play an mp3 I get the error, "The file you are attempting to play has an extension that does not match the format playing this file may result in unexpected behavior." And it is spreading to more and more folders, I'm down to about one in twenty songs that will still play. I have run nav, adaware, scandisk all to no avail, they all say I'm clean. Can anyone potentially help me to recover these mp3s? And as for backups, I've lost them along with most of the original cd's... flame away regarding the backup failure. Thanks.