Audio & Video Software forum

General discussion

MP3 Help

by shaniac06 / March 16, 2006 10:03 AM PST

I have a large collection of MP3 files most of them ripped from legit cd's. I do confess to the occasional bootleg and live tracks being downloaded however. Recently in my folders .jpg's appeared in them with what appear to be registry values, for example B5C2A9E5-E1CF-4606-94A7-DFFFCDA4AF89.jpg. These files will not open with any image software. In these folders when I attempt to play an mp3 I get the error, "The file you are attempting to play has an extension that does not match the format playing this file may result in unexpected behavior." And it is spreading to more and more folders, I'm down to about one in twenty songs that will still play. I have run nav, adaware, scandisk all to no avail, they all say I'm clean. Can anyone potentially help me to recover these mp3s? And as for backups, I've lost them along with most of the original cd's... flame away regarding the backup failure. Thanks.

Don't know what causes the problem, but...
by Art / March 16, 2006 3:32 PM PST
In reply to: MP3 Help

have you try removing the extra .jpg extension?

Didn't work
by shaniac06 / March 16, 2006 5:49 PM PST

I did try this and it didn't fix the problem, but thanks for the suggestion.

Maybe give this a try.
by Art / March 17, 2006 3:53 PM PST
In reply to: Didn't work

right-click on a song, then open with "program"..then select the mp3 player. if that doesn't work, maybe take a look at its "properties" and see if something might look out of place. Good luck.

It sounds like you've picked up a virus. You probably ought
by Kiddpeat / March 22, 2006 1:10 AM PST
In reply to: MP3 Help

to salvage what you still have before it also is corrupted. Since the damage is spreading, it sounds like the nasty is targeting your MP3s. Short of finding anti virus software that can remove whatever the virus has done, you're probably SOL. That's a risk of downloading.

You've lost the original CDs? How did you manage to do that? You'll have a real problem if the RIAA comes calling.

