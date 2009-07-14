MP3 "files" (not file names) have been truncated

Find out more about at http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=the+playing+time+of+my+MP3%27s+are+incorrect.+I+have+don%27t+have+this+problem+if+i+rename+them+to+.MP4+and+play+them.&aq=f&oq=&aqi=
Recently Ive noticed that some of my mp3's have been truncated, some are downloads, and some are ripped directly from CD. In other words a six minute song is now a one minute and thiry second song (like just the first minute plays)
Ive only notice about 5 out 3700, so its not a big problem, but it is still a problem
When the files were ripped I was running Vista 32 bit, and now Im running Vista 64 bit
I usually run winamp, but have the same problem when using Windows Media Player
any one else have this problem/advice?