MP3 "files" (not file names) have been truncated

by HarryPalm / July 14, 2009 6:49 AM PDT

Recently Ive noticed that some of my mp3's have been truncated, some are downloads, and some are ripped directly from CD. In other words a six minute song is now a one minute and thiry second song (like just the first minute plays)

Ive only notice about 5 out 3700, so its not a big problem, but it is still a problem

When the files were ripped I was running Vista 32 bit, and now Im running Vista 64 bit

I usually run winamp, but have the same problem when using Windows Media Player

any one else have this problem/advice?

truncated mp3s
by HarryPalm / July 23, 2009 6:45 AM PDT

thanks for the suggestion, but I decided not to change the file extentions to mp4, and just left it alone

however a few days ago i noticed my vista SP2 had never installed correctly...so i reinstalled and bang...my mp3s are no longer truncated

