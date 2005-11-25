Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

General discussion

mp3 cell phone with blue tooth/multiple phones

by L8again / November 25, 2005 11:21 AM PST

My hubby works in and out of his vehicle all day. He has 2 cell phones-one personal and one for work. He's deaf in one ear. He loves his music since he's alone all day. I have been investigating cell phones with blue tooth and headsets. I would also love to get him one with a decent mp3 player, but they just can't store hardly any music. It doesn't seem worth it. I have thought about getting just an mp3 player with car adaptor. I have been tring to find out more about the Diva Gem Bluetooth Mp3 player. However, I really wanted him to have the headset since he's always having to answer his phone(s) while he's working and driving. Can you use a head set with an mp3 player and 2 different cell phones??? Keep in mind that he's, as I mentioned before, deaf in one ear.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: mp3 cell phone with blue tooth/multiple phones
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: mp3 cell phone with blue tooth/multiple phones
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Cell Phone w/ MP3 player with Bluetooth?
by benfam / December 29, 2005 12:31 PM PST

Did you ever get an answer to your post. I to am looking for a Cell Phone with MP3 player that I can used with my Bluetooth headphones?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Why Not smart Phone?
by hoopitup2000 / May 30, 2006 5:21 PM PDT

I would go for a smart phone, you know the PDA phones. You can run BT headsets and have an infinite amount of storage using a SD card. Then use windows Media to play the mp3's.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Headphones & Mp3 Players forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.