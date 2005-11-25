mp3 cell phone with blue tooth/multiple phones

Did you ever get an answer to your post. I to am looking for a Cell Phone with MP3 player that I can used with my Bluetooth headphones?
My hubby works in and out of his vehicle all day. He has 2 cell phones-one personal and one for work. He's deaf in one ear. He loves his music since he's alone all day. I have been investigating cell phones with blue tooth and headsets. I would also love to get him one with a decent mp3 player, but they just can't store hardly any music. It doesn't seem worth it. I have thought about getting just an mp3 player with car adaptor. I have been tring to find out more about the Diva Gem Bluetooth Mp3 player. However, I really wanted him to have the headset since he's always having to answer his phone(s) while he's working and driving. Can you use a head set with an mp3 player and 2 different cell phones??? Keep in mind that he's, as I mentioned before, deaf in one ear.