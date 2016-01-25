Computer Help forum

Mozilla Thunderbird Inbox Facility

by zlzpqx / January 25, 2016 10:15 AM PST

I understand that there is a facility in Mozilla Thunderbird (TB) to have in the TB Inbox all incoming emails in one's different email accounts like Yahoo and Gmail.

I shall appreciate information to accomplish the above.

Thank you!

Re: Thunderbird
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 25, 2016 10:29 AM PST

Well, you make a pop3-account pointing to whatever pop3-service you have (that's for example Yahoo Premium, not free Yahoo, as far as I know). The e-mail providers gives all instructions on how exactly to fill in the form in TB on their site. The settings include:
- servername
- username and password
- port for receiving mail
- port for sending mail
- if the connection is secure
- what authentication method to use
That's about all.

Kees

You have to configure each
by orlbuckeye / January 26, 2016 4:48 AM PST

account. The emails will not go into one inbox they will have ain box for each account. Accounts maning gmail, yahoo and aol as being different account. Because of the way email works each account accesses a different server that will require a separate username and PW. Resulting in a batch type process of receiving email.

by James Denison / January 26, 2016 6:07 AM PST

There's Local Folders for that, but best not to, especially if you want to keep different people and businesses exclusively using only one email address. IMAP for yahoo is probably better than POP. Click on Account Settings and then on Account Actions and there you can add each account.

