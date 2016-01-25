Mozilla Thunderbird Inbox Facility

Well, you make a pop3-account pointing to whatever pop3-service you have (that's for example Yahoo Premium, not free Yahoo, as far as I know). The e-mail providers gives all instructions on how exactly to fill in the form in TB on their site. The settings include:
- servername
- username and password
- port for receiving mail
- port for sending mail
- if the connection is secure
- what authentication method to use
That's about all.
Kees
I understand that there is a facility in Mozilla Thunderbird (TB) to have in the TB Inbox all incoming emails in one's different email accounts like Yahoo and Gmail.
I shall appreciate information to accomplish the above.
Thank you!