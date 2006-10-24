Thanks to Marianna,



Mozilla Has Just Released Version 2.0



http://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/



Got It...So Far, So Good...



As noted before with the Internet Explorer 7 release,,,,



Each user needs to make a personal decision when installing a new browser version like this... There are frequently glitches in a new release with patches and fixes released some time in the future..Recognizing that there may be a few "Newbies" on these forums, please be cautious. It may be wise to wait a while until some of the problems with the new release are identified and fixed..



Currently, I'm testing IE7 and Firefox 2.0 on our Windows XP SP2 PRO machines. IE7 is similar to the previous IE 6 but there is definitely a new look, new tabbed browsing, and a few things like a "Phishing Filter" which checks for websites that use "Phishing" techniques to steal your personal information. It will take a little getting used to.



On the other hand, users of Firefox will see some slight changes but much of the general look is the same. Nice changes though...



With both browsers, I simply installed "over the top" of the previous browser version. The installations have gone fine so far.



Hope this helps.



Grif